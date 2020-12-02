App Store Best of 2020 awards | 15 apps and games on Apple App Store

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, human life is now mostly dependent on digital application. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, the impact of such apps and games are meaningful to so many of us. To recognize such apps and games, Apple on December 2 released the list of its App Store Best of 2020 winners. 15 apps and games winners stood up to be essential for making life easier, healthier, and more connected this year. Notable for their high quality, creative design, usability, and innovative technology, these apps and games are equally celebrated for their positive cultural impact, helpfulness, and importance. Here are the 15 outstanding examples of innovation from so many developers, which had helped us unwind, stay connected and find joy this year. (Image: apple.com)