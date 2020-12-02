PlusFinancial Times
App Store Best of 2020 awards | 15 apps and games on Apple App Store

Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 09:33 PM IST
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, human life is now mostly dependent on digital application. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, the impact of such apps and games are meaningful to so many of us. To recognize such apps and games, Apple on December 2 released the list of its App Store Best of 2020 winners. 15 apps and games winners stood up to be essential for making life easier, healthier, and more connected this year. Notable for their high quality, creative design, usability, and innovative technology, these apps and games are equally celebrated for their positive cultural impact, helpfulness, and importance. Here are the 15 outstanding examples of innovation from so many developers, which had helped us unwind, stay connected and find joy this year. (Image: apple.com)
iPhone App of the Year: Wakeout! (Image: wakeout.co)
iPhone Game of the Year: Genshin Impact (Image: play.google.com)
iPad App of the Year | Zoom
iPad Game of the Year | Legends of Runeterra (Image: macworld.com)
Mac App of the Year | Fantastical (Image: flexibits.com)
Mac Game of the Year | Disco Elysium (Image: zaumstudio.com)
Apple Watch App of the Year | Endel
Apple TV App of the Year | Disney+
Apple TV Game of the Year | Dandara: Trials of Fear (Image: rawfury.com)
Arcade Game of the Year | Sneaky Sasquatch (Image: rac7.com)
App trend of the year for connecting Families | Caribu (Image: apple.com)
App trend of the year for leading the Classroom | Explain Everything Whiteboard (Image: play.google.com)
App trend of the year for reinventing Play | Pokémon GO (Image: pokemongolive.com)
Making a Difference | ShareTheMeal (Image: sharethemeal.org)
Practicing Self-Care | Shine (Image: play.google.com)
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.