Amazon and Flipkart Sales are live: Check out the best deals on laptops

From gaming to work, from affordable to premium, there's a great deal for everyone's taste. Carlsen Martin Best Budget Laptop | Lenovo Ideapad S145 | Flipkart | Rs 31,990 & Rs 41,990 | If you are looking to buy a well-built laptop on a budget, we recommend the Lenovo Ideapad S145. This entry-level laptop is available in 10th Gen Intel Core i3 and Core i5 options, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, which is expandable up to 12GB. The Ideapad S145 is the perfect entry-level laptop, designed for a work from home lifestyle. Best Budget Gaming Laptop | Asus TUF FX505 DT | Amazon | Rs 58,990 | Do you want to buy a gaming laptop without breaking the bank? We’ve got the right model for you, in the form of the Asus TUF FX505DT. Asus’ entry-level gaming laptop is configured with an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Best Laptop under 40,000 rupees | HP 15s | Flipkart | Rs 39,990 | The HP 15s is another sub-40K laptop that is well-built for work on a desk or on the go. The laptop is well-built and arrives with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a 2GB dedicated GPU. The laptop also comes with MS Office pre-installed. Best Casual Gaming Laptop | Acer Aspire 7 | Flipkart | Rs 49,990 | The Acer Aspire 7 is an affordable gaming laptop under 50,000 rupees. While the notebook is touted as a gaming laptop, it is ideal for work and casual gaming. The notebook packs a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and a GTX 1650 GPU. The Aspire 7 also features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. We don’t think this laptop will do very-well in handling the latest AAA titles but will be able to take on older titles. Best Laptop for Work | Lenovo ThinkPad E14 | Amazon | Rs 59,990 | When it comes to durable and powerful workhorses, designed to tackle everyday tasks with little effort, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 is as good as it gets. The notebook is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD. The laptop also comes pre-loaded with MS Office 2019. Best Laptop under 50,000 rupees | Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 | Amazon | Rs 49,990 | The Asus VivoBook Ultra 15 is one of the best laptops under 50,000 rupees. The VivoBook Ultra 15 opts for the new and improved AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, which features six cores and six threads, despite having a low 15W TDP. The new Ryzen chip uses the 7nm manufacturing process based on Zen 2 architecture. The laptop also features 8GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, all coming in at 1.8 kg. Best Budget Alternative | Dell Vostro 3401 | Amazon | Rs 35,390 | The Dell Vostro 3401 is another excellent budget work laptop. The Vostro is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD storage. You can also expand the RAM to 16GB, while the Vostro arrives with MS Office 2019 pre-installed. Best High-Performance Laptop | Acer Predator Helios 300 | Flipkart | Rs 89,990 | Want to get a high-performance gaming laptop, then the Acer Predator Helios 300. The Helios 300 is retrofitted with all the makings of a premium laptop, with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 H series processor, an RTX 2060 GPU, a 144Hz IPS-level panel, hybrid storage, and 16GB of RAM. Best 2-in-1 Laptop | Lenovo Yoga C640 | Amazon | Rs 79,990 | If you are looking for a mid-range 2-in-1 laptop with an integrated stylus, then the Lenovo Yoga C640 is worth consideration. This 13-inch laptop features a premium build while being lightweight and portable simultaneously. Performance comes courtesy of the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The notebook sports a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS-grade touchscreen. Best Overall Laptop | Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | Amazon | Rs 1,51,252 | The Asus Zephyrus G14 offers a perfect balance between work and play, delivering excellent battery life and powerful performance in a thin and light chassis of only 1.6 kg. The G14 arrives with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS CPU, Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 14-inch 120Hz IPS Full HD panel. The notebook also comes with MS Office 2019 pre-installed. First Published on Oct 20, 2020 07:31 pm