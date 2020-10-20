Amazon and Flipkart Sales are live: Check out the best deals on laptops

Best Casual Gaming Laptop | Acer Aspire 7 | Flipkart | Rs 49,990 | The Acer Aspire 7 is an affordable gaming laptop under 50,000 rupees. While the notebook is touted as a gaming laptop, it is ideal for work and casual gaming. The notebook packs a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and a GTX 1650 GPU. The Aspire 7 also features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. We don’t think this laptop will do very-well in handling the latest AAA titles but will be able to take on older titles.