5 Microsoft Word features that will make work from home easier, faster

Work from home as increased dependence on features and products that increase productivity and save time. Consumers are constantly on a lookout for effective ways to work. Microsoft Word is one of the most popular word processing tools, used extensively by businesses and individuals. Word comes with a host of features that make preparing and formatting a text file or documents faster and easier. Here are some of the best Microsoft Word features that can make working from home easier. (Image: Pixabay)
Dictate in Word | Whether you’re a college student or an administrator, a little help with writing is always welcome. The Dictate feature helps you save time and make work significantly easier. Before using the Dictate feature on Microsoft Word, make sure to turn on your microphone, and test to see if it is functioning properly. If you don’t know how to test the microphone of the device you are using, select the Windows Start button, then select Settings > Time & Language > Speech. You can set up your microphone by selecting the Get started button. (Image: Microsoft)
Transcribe tool | The new Microsoft Word feature called Transcribe works with recorded audio and live speaking and can detect different speakers. It also allows you to pull quotes from the transcription and insert them as you please into the document. If you wish to add the whole recording to your document, click the button at the bottom of the window. You can also start a new transcription, but keep in mind that it’ll erase the one you currently have. How to use Transcribe on Microsoft Word? First, you will have to go to the online version of Word, which you can access from the Microsoft Office site. Then, open up either a new document or the one you wish to add a transcription to. You’ll see a microphone option in the tool ribbon at the top of the screen, with the word “Dictate” under it. Click the arrow next to it, and the “Transcribe” option should appear in the drop-down menu. (Image: Microsoft)
Smart Lookup and Researcher | This Microsoft Word feature automatically finds information on the Web without forcing users to open up an Internet browser and run a search manually. Researcher in Microsoft Word helps you find and incorporate reliable sources and content for your paper in just a few steps. Explore and research the material related to your content and add it with citations in the document without leaving Word. To enable, click on “Tell me what you want to do…” in the ribbon menu at the top and select Smart Lookup. Once enabled, simply select a word or phrase in your document, right-click it, and choose Smart Lookup. (Image: Microsoft).
Editor in Word | Check your spelling and grammar while working on a document with Editor in Word. The Editor does not only check the spelling but can also check for over 65 grammar issues and refinements, including hyphenation, passive voice, Oxford comma. All the grammar and refinement options are available in the Word Options dialog box. To enable, you would need to choose to include grammar from the Word Options dialog box (File > Options > Proofing > Check grammar with spelling). (Image: Microsoft)
Save documents on the cloud | Microsoft allows you to save your documents on the cloud to protect against device loss or damage and to provide anywhere access to files. When you go to save a document, the dialogue box will default to OneDrive or SharePoint Online. Additionally, if you forget to save a new document before exiting, you will also see this updated save experience. With a document open in an Office program, click File > Save As > OneDrive. (Image: Microsoft)
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 09:45 am