5 Microsoft Word features that will make work from home easier, faster

Transcribe tool | The new Microsoft Word feature called Transcribe works with recorded audio and live speaking and can detect different speakers. It also allows you to pull quotes from the transcription and insert them as you please into the document. If you wish to add the whole recording to your document, click the button at the bottom of the window. You can also start a new transcription, but keep in mind that it’ll erase the one you currently have. How to use Transcribe on Microsoft Word? First, you will have to go to the online version of Word, which you can access from the Microsoft Office site. Then, open up either a new document or the one you wish to add a transcription to. You’ll see a microphone option in the tool ribbon at the top of the screen, with the word “Dictate” under it. Click the arrow next to it, and the “Transcribe” option should appear in the drop-down menu. (Image: Microsoft)