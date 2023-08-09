Second generation GLC SUV launched in India: Here are the key specs

1/5 Mercedes-Benz India unveiled the second version of its much-anticipated mid-size luxury SUV, the New GLC on August 9. The New GLC is Mercedes-Benz India's best-selling luxury SUV, with over 13,000 units sold since its introduction. (Image: Mercedes Benz)

2/5 The second-generation GLC is now available for pre-launch bookings for Rs 1.5 lakh, and the luxury SUV will be offered in two models: the GLC 300 4MATIC and the GLC 220d 4MATIC. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)

The 2017 GLC is Mercedes-Benz's first SUV to receive the current iteration of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system. A new floating 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and an 11.9-inch central display that rises seamlessly from the centre console and is slightly slanted towards the driver distinguish the modern, athletic interior. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)

It comes standard with the AVANTGARDE Line, and a redesigned grille design that links directly to the new LED headlamps, emphasising the vehicle's width. The larger dimensions also provide an additional 70 litres of boot capacity. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)