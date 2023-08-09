Second generation GLC SUV launched in India: Here are the key specs The SUV was launched by Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, Vyankatesh Kulkarni, Executive Director & Head of Operations, Mercedes-Benz India and Lance Bennett, VP Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India
August 09, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz India unveiled the second version of its much-anticipated mid-size luxury SUV, the New GLC on August 9. The New GLC is Mercedes-Benz India's best-selling luxury SUV, with over 13,000 units sold since its introduction. (Image: Mercedes Benz)
The second-generation GLC is now available for pre-launch bookings for Rs 1.5 lakh, and the luxury SUV will be offered in two models: the GLC 300 4MATIC and the GLC 220d 4MATIC. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)
The 2017 GLC is Mercedes-Benz's first SUV to receive the current iteration of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system. A new floating 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and an 11.9-inch central display that rises seamlessly from the centre console and is slightly slanted towards the driver distinguish the modern, athletic interior. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)
It comes standard with the AVANTGARDE Line, and a redesigned grille design that links directly to the new LED headlamps, emphasising the vehicle's width. The larger dimensions also provide an additional 70 litres of boot capacity. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)
The second generation 48V Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) is standard on the All New GLC. The ISG combines the starter and generator into a high-performance electric motor that can provide up to 17kW of power and 200 Nm of additional torque. (Image: Avishek Banerjee/Moneycontrol)
