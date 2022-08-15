76th Independence Day: Here's how India’s I-Day celebration inspire patriotism

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with National Flag at various heights in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. (Source: Twitter @ANI)

Celebration at peak as Indian Coast Guard hoists the National Flag underwater on the occasion of the 75th year of India’s independence at the Andaman and Nicobar islands. (Source: Twitter @ANI)

Tricolour at the highest battlefield. Siachen Warriors celebrate Independence Day 2022 at the Highest Battlefield of the world. (Video Grab: Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army)

Indian Air Force displays number ‘75’, signifying India’s 75years of Independence. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)

The Indian Embassy in Russia unfurled the national flag from a parachute in Moscow to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ahead of Independence Day celebration. The embassy shared a video on Twitter, where a skydiver unfurls a tricolor from the parachute in the skies of Russia. (Image: Twitter @IndEmbMoscow)

WayCool Foods, India’s leading food and agri-tech platform, today created a first-of-its-kind food flag installation spread approximately 7632 sq.ft near its Distribution Centre at Kannamangala, Bengaluru. The food flag was symbolic of India's successful transformation from a food scarce to a food surplus nation and a journey to become a food powerhouse for the world. Over 20 tonnes and various varieties of fresh produce were used, this showcasing India's incredible versatility and diversity of agricultural output. The produce was then donated to Akshaya Patra Foundation. One of the largest Food Flags created, the company also ensured that it fed the needy with near to zero food wastage. (Source: WayCool Foods)

Indore city in Madhya Pradesh set a new world record on August 14 for building largest human chain forming India's geographical map by the social institution Jwala at the Divya Shaktipeet, with the cooperation of nearly 5,000 school children, social workers and other individuals. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

India has set a Guinness world Record for the largest human flag formation, created at Chandigarh ahead of Independence Day 2022. More than 5,000 people gathered at a stadium in Chandigarh to form the waving tricolour as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (Image credit: MrAmanDeep/Twitter)