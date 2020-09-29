Top 10 super foods suggested by dieticians and researchers that are worth their name

Labelling a product as a super food makes it sell. Like quinoa, which saw its prices triple in just 5 years but here isn’t enough substantiated evidence that super foods exist, or that they solve the problems they say they’re going to solve. Some, however, really do stack up, with near-medicinal-like qualities.
Labelling a product as a super food makes it sell. Like quinoa, which saw its prices triple in just 5 years. However, there isn’t enough substantiated evidence that super foods exist, or that they solve the problems they say they’re going to solve. Some, however, really do stack up, with near-medicinal-like qualities. Ultimately a food is super if eating a normal quantity can deliver a research-backed benefit. Here are the top 10 super foods, according to dietitians and researchers that are worth their name. (Image: News18 Creative)
Blueberries | Blueberry's power comes from the compound oligomeric proanthocyanidin with the ability to lower risk for heart disease, reduce joint and muscle pains, and curtail oxidative stress (the naturally occurring stress produced by cell respiration).
Turmeric | It derives its power from Curcumin, a natural polyphenol that gives the powder its bright yellow hue. It has been used in ancient medicine and Southeast Asian cuisine for centuries.
Salmon | The omega-3 fatty acids in salmon contain docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which help boost brain and heart health, respectively. Omega-3s help with blood vessel compliance and have a blood-thinning effect.
Red Wine | Thanks to the polyphenol micronutrient called resveratrol, which research has linked to a host of cardiovascular benefits, there is evidence-based research showing that wine may have anti-inflammatory and blood pressure-lowering properties.
Dark Chocolate | Just a few ounces of chocolate with 70 percent or higher cocoa content can deliver a heart-healthy dose of flavonols that improve the function of blood vessels, as well as positively impact a number of markets related to cardiovascular health. It is also rich in antioxidants.
Black Beans | Legumes are high in fiber, iron and Vitamin-B. Black beans, especially, are packed with polyphenols, giving them an extra nutrient boost.
Green Tea | Daily green tea consumption could delay the onset of cancer by more than seven years for women and three years for men. Research shows that compounds called catechins in green tea can boost basic metabolic rate by 3 to 4 percent.
Apples | Apples are in flavonol quercetin which has been shown to lower blood pressure, open blood vessels and improve endurance athletic performance.
Coffee | At the right dose, coffee does have real benefits. Caffeine has the same beneficial flavonoid content as tea. Plus, there's research showing regular coffee drinkers may have a lower risk for dementia, diabetes, and maybe even Parkinson's.
Broccoli | It is full of fiber and vitamins, and contains sulforaphane, a compound that helps cells fight cancer. Broccoli activated pathways inside the cell so the cells starts creating its own antioxidants.
