These 10 stocks gained more than 50% in each of last 3 years, do you own any?

As we are about to enter a new calendar year - 2022, Moneycontrol tracked the consistent performers of last three years in the market. From the BSE universe, there are 10 stocks that have each gained at least 50 percent in each of the last three calendar years. We considered companies with a market-cap of Rs 5,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Interestingly, most of these stocks are still looking strong, according to moneycontrol SWOT analysis.