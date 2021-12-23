MARKET NEWS

These 10 stocks gained more than 50% in each of last 3 years, do you own any?

Dixon Tech, Tanla Platforms and Adani Total among the stocks on the list. Read on to know their strength points

Ritesh Presswala
December 23, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
As we are about to enter into a new calendar year - 2022, Moneycontrol tracked the consistent performers of last three years in the market. From the BSE universe, there are 10 stocks that have gained at least 50 percent in each of the last three calendar years. We considered only companies with a market-cap of Rs 5,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Interestingly, most of these stocks are still looking strong, according to moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Adani Total Gas Ltd. | In the calendar year 2021, the stock has so far gained 355 percent. In 2020, it rose 130  percent, and in 2019, it moved up 61  percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
SRF Ltd. | In the calendar year 2021, the stock has so far gained 95 percent. In 2020, it rose 62  percent, and in 2019, it moved up 72  percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Gujarat Gas Ltd. | In the calendar year 2021, the stock has so far gained 66 percent. In 2020, it rose 59  percent, and in 2019, it moved up 77  percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. | In the calendar year 2021, the stock has so far gained 105 percent. In 2020, it rose 253  percent, and in 2019, it moved up 85  percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Deepak Nitrite Ltd. | In the calendar year 2021, the stock has so far gained 142 percent. In 2020, it rose 153  percent, and in 2019, it moved up 69  percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
JK Cement Ltd. | In the calendar year 2021, the stock has so far gained 79 percent. In 2020, it rose 64  percent, and in 2019, it moved up 64  percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. | In the calendar year 2021, the stock has so far gained 138 percent. In 2020, it rose 136  percent, and in 2019, it moved up 62  percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Tanla Platforms Ltd. | In the calendar year 2021, the stock has so far gained 168 percent. In 2020, it rose 867  percent, and in 2019, it moved up 131  percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
HLE Glascoat Ltd. | In the calendar year 2021, the stock has so far gained 277 percent. In 2020, it rose 224  percent, and in 2019, it moved up 142  percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd. | In the calendar year 2021, the stock has so far gained 112 percent. In 2020, it rose 188  percent, and in 2019, it moved up 123  percent. Click here to see moneycontrol SWOT analysis.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Dec 23, 2021 12:34 pm

