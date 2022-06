Sales and profit growth are essential for a business to survive and thrive. These two parameters not only offer insight into what a company has been doing but also a peek into what lies ahead. Moneycontrol analysed the financial performances of BSE 500 companies for the last three fiscals—FY20, FY21, and FY22—to see which of them posted sales and growth in double digits. Only seven companies made the cut. Of these, three stocks have turned multibaggers in the last three years (Source: ACE Equity). According to Bloomberg’s consensus rating, all the seven stocks have a good upside potential over the next 12 months. The consensus rating is based on analyst recommendations.