PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Stocks in the news | Granules India, ADF Foods, Panacea Biotec, South Indian Bank

Sudarshan Chemical Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Matrimony.com, V2 Retail, AU Small Finance Bank, NCC, Akashdeep Metal Industries, Orient Cement and GHCL are also among the stocks in focus today.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 07:25 AM IST
Here is the list of stocks in news today.
Here is the list of stocks in news today.
PSU Banks: Fitch affirmed Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank's IDR rating at 'BBB-', with Negative outlook. Fitch also affirmed IDBI Bank's IDR rating at 'BB+' with Negative outlook, but upgraded viability rating to 'ccc+'.
PSU Banks: Fitch affirmed Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank's IDR rating at 'BBB-', with a Negative outlook. Fitch also affirmed IDBI Bank's IDR rating at 'BB+' with a Negative outlook, but upgraded viability rating to 'ccc+'.
Granules India: Company received approval from US FDA for generic of Cuprimine, Penicillamine capsules.
Granules India: The company received approval from US FDA for generic of Cuprimine, Penicillamine capsules.
ADF Foods: Infinity Holdings acquired 12 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 499.04 per share and 4 lakh shares at Rs 501.2 per share on the NSE. Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 sold 1.9 lakh shares in company at Rs 499 per share.
ADF Foods: Infinity Holdings acquired 12 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 499.04 per share and 4 lakh shares at Rs 501.2 per share on the NSE. Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 sold 1.9 lakh shares of the company at Rs 499 per share.
Telecom stocks | Bharti Airtel added 3.77 million new subscribers while Reliance Jio added 1.46 million new subscribers in September 2020. Vodafone Idea lost 4.65 million subscribers. MTNL and Reliance Communications lost 5,784 and 1,324 customers, respectively. Bharti Airtel has pipped Reliance Jio in new mobile subscriber addition in September after a gap of four years, according to data published by telecom regulator TRAI. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Telecom stocks | Bharti Airtel added 3.77 million new subscribers while Reliance Jio added 1.46 million new subscribers in September 2020. Vodafone Idea lost 4.65 million subscribers. MTNL and Reliance Communications lost 5,784 and 1,324 customers, respectively. Bharti Airtel has pipped Reliance Jio in new mobile subscriber addition in September after a gap of four years, according to data published by telecom regulator TRAI. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Panacea Biotec: Serum Institute of India sold 3,09,559 equity shares in company at Rs 243.32 per share on the NSE.
Panacea Biotec: Serum Institute of India sold 3,09,559 equity shares of the company at Rs 243.32 per share on the NSE.
South Indian Bank: Portugal-based Pettigo Comercio Internacional LDA acquired 99,71,500 equity shares in company at Rs 9.04 per share on the NSE.
South Indian Bank: Portugal-based Pettigo Comercio Internacional LDA acquired 99,71,500 equity shares of the company at Rs 9.04 per share on the NSE.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Fidelity Funds - Pacific Fund bought 5,68,924 equity shares in company at Rs 463 per share on the NSE.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Fidelity Funds - Pacific Fund bought 5,68,924 equity shares of the company at Rs 463 per share on the NSE.
HDFC Life Insurance Company: Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited sold 2,77,72,684 equity shares in company at Rs 619.15 per share on the BSE.
HDFC Life Insurance Company: Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited sold 2,77,72,684 equity shares of the company at Rs 619.15 per share on the BSE.
Matrimony.com: White Oak India Equity Fund acquired 1.47 lakh shares in company at Rs 721.4 per share and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2,72,537 shares at same price on the BSE. However, CMDB II sold 5 lakh shares in company at Rs 721.41 per share.
Matrimony.com: White Oak India Equity Fund acquired 1.47 lakh shares of the company at Rs 721.4 per share and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2,72,537 shares at same price on the BSE. However, CMDB II sold 5 lakh shares of the company at Rs 721.41 per share.
Representative image
V2 Retail: Bennett Coleman & Company sold another 4.5 lakh shares of the company at Rs 97.5 per share on the BSE.
AU Small Finance Bank: CRISIL assigned 'FAA+/Stable' rating for the fixed deposit programme of the bank for an amount of Rs 40,000 crore.
AU Small Finance Bank: CRISIL assigned 'FAA+/Stable' rating for the fixed deposit programme of the bank for an amount of Rs 40,000 crore.
NCC: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased stake in the company to 13.7% from 12.78% earlier.
NCC: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased stake in the company to 13.7% from 12.78% earlier.
Akashdeep Metal Industries: Company sold its 10,84,071 equity shares held in its subsidiary Anmol Financial Services (AFSL) to the promoters/promoter group of Akashdeep Metal Industries for Rs 4,28,75,013.
Akashdeep Metal Industries: Company sold its 10,84,071 equity shares held in its subsidiary Anmol Financial Services (AFSL) to the promoters/promoter group of Akashdeep Metal Industries for Rs 4,28,75,013.
Srikalahasthi Pipes: Belgrave Investment Fund increased its stake in the company to 6.07% from 5.8% earlier via open market purchases.
Srikalahasthi Pipes: Belgrave Investment Fund increased its stake in the company to 6.07% from 5.8% earlier via open market purchases.
Orient Cement: Company entered into share purchase, subscription and shareholder's agreement with AMPSolar Technology and AMPSolar Systems for acquisition of 26% stake in the share capital of AMPSolar Systems for putting up the solar power plant with capacity of 13.5 MW, under captive scheme.
Orient Cement: The company entered into share purchase, subscription and shareholder's agreement with AMPSolar Technology and AMPSolar Systems for acquisition of 26% stake in the share capital of AMPSolar Systems for putting up the solar power plant with capacity of 13.5 MW, under captive scheme.
GHCL: India Ratings & Research affirmed A1+ rating to GHCL for issuance of commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.
GHCL: India Ratings & Research affirmed A1+ rating to GHCL for issuance of commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.
ALKEM LABORATORIES
Alkem Labs | Company gets tentative US FDA nod for Droxidopa drug.
JSW Steel Ltd.
JSW Steel | Company proposes to raise its offer for Bhushan Power by up to Rs 450 crore. JSW Steel may offer Rs 19,800 crore to acquire BPSL to close deal, according to sources to CNBC-TV18.
Shree Cement | Company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 547.2 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 309 crore, revenue increased to Rs 3,022.8 crore from Rs 2,801.7 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters)
Orient Cement | Company will acquire a 26 percent stake in AMPSolar Systems for Rs 4.5 crore.
Representative image
Canara Bank | Bank has raised its rates for fixed deposits with a maturity period of at least two years by 0.2 percent to 5.4 percent. For fixed deposits with tenure of 3-10 years, the interest rate has been increased to 5.5 percent from 5.3 percent.
Union Bank of India | Bank will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) later this month to seek shareholders' approval for raising up to Rs 6,800 crore equity capital.
Union Bank of India | Bank will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) later this month to seek shareholders' approval for raising up to Rs 6,800 crore equity capital.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Slideshow #stocks in the news
first published: Dec 4, 2020 07:25 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.