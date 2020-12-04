Stocks in the news | Granules India, ADF Foods, Panacea Biotec, South Indian Bank

Sudarshan Chemical Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Matrimony.com, V2 Retail, AU Small Finance Bank, NCC, Akashdeep Metal Industries, Orient Cement and GHCL are also among the stocks in focus today.

PSU Banks: Fitch affirmed Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank's IDR rating at 'BBB-', with a Negative outlook. Fitch also affirmed IDBI Bank's IDR rating at 'BB+' with a Negative outlook, but upgraded viability rating to 'ccc+'.

Granules India: The company received approval from US FDA for generic of Cuprimine, Penicillamine capsules.

ADF Foods: Infinity Holdings acquired 12 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 499.04 per share and 4 lakh shares at Rs 501.2 per share on the NSE. Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 sold 1.9 lakh shares of the company at Rs 499 per share.

Telecom stocks | Bharti Airtel added 3.77 million new subscribers while Reliance Jio added 1.46 million new subscribers in September 2020. Vodafone Idea lost 4.65 million subscribers. MTNL and Reliance Communications lost 5,784 and 1,324 customers, respectively. Bharti Airtel has pipped Reliance Jio in new mobile subscriber addition in September after a gap of four years, according to data published by telecom regulator TRAI. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Panacea Biotec: Serum Institute of India sold 3,09,559 equity shares of the company at Rs 243.32 per share on the NSE.

South Indian Bank: Portugal-based Pettigo Comercio Internacional LDA acquired 99,71,500 equity shares of the company at Rs 9.04 per share on the NSE.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Fidelity Funds - Pacific Fund bought 5,68,924 equity shares of the company at Rs 463 per share on the NSE.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited sold 2,77,72,684 equity shares of the company at Rs 619.15 per share on the BSE.

Matrimony.com: White Oak India Equity Fund acquired 1.47 lakh shares of the company at Rs 721.4 per share and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2,72,537 shares at same price on the BSE. However, CMDB II sold 5 lakh shares of the company at Rs 721.41 per share.

V2 Retail: Bennett Coleman & Company sold another 4.5 lakh shares of the company at Rs 97.5 per share on the BSE.

AU Small Finance Bank: CRISIL assigned 'FAA+/Stable' rating for the fixed deposit programme of the bank for an amount of Rs 40,000 crore.

NCC: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased stake in the company to 13.7% from 12.78% earlier.

Akashdeep Metal Industries: Company sold its 10,84,071 equity shares held in its subsidiary Anmol Financial Services (AFSL) to the promoters/promoter group of Akashdeep Metal Industries for Rs 4,28,75,013.

Srikalahasthi Pipes: Belgrave Investment Fund increased its stake in the company to 6.07% from 5.8% earlier via open market purchases.

Orient Cement: The company entered into share purchase, subscription and shareholder's agreement with AMPSolar Technology and AMPSolar Systems for acquisition of 26% stake in the share capital of AMPSolar Systems for putting up the solar power plant with capacity of 13.5 MW, under captive scheme.

GHCL: India Ratings & Research affirmed A1+ rating to GHCL for issuance of commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.

Alkem Labs | Company gets tentative US FDA nod for Droxidopa drug.

JSW Steel | Company proposes to raise its offer for Bhushan Power by up to Rs 450 crore. JSW Steel may offer Rs 19,800 crore to acquire BPSL to close deal, according to sources to CNBC-TV18.

Canara Bank | Bank has raised its rates for fixed deposits with a maturity period of at least two years by 0.2 percent to 5.4 percent. For fixed deposits with tenure of 3-10 years, the interest rate has been increased to 5.5 percent from 5.3 percent.