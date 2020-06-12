Slideshow | CLSA raises target for these 6 stocks; do you hold any?

On June 11, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note on the back of weak global cues and the Supreme Court's verdict on the AGR case. The Sensex was down 708.68 points or 2.07% at 33538.37, and the Nifty was down 214.20 points or 2.12% at 9902. The market has been very volatile lately as the investors track increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases on one hand and the impact of opening up of economy post lockdown on the other. Amid all this CLSA has raised its target price on 6 stocks. Take a look: