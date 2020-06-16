Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 16

Benchmark indices closed on a positive note amid volatility on June 16. The market opened higher in the morning on the back of positive global cues, but turned negative during the day on escalating tensions between India and China. The indices though bounced back in afternoon to close in the green. At close, Sensex was up 376.42 points or 1.13% at 33605.22, and the Nifty was up 100.30 points or 1.02% at 9914. About 1191 shares advanced, 1350 shares declined, and 150 shares were unchanged. Here are top 10 stocks that moved the most: