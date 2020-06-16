Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 16

On the sectoral front, IT and Metal indices ended higher, while selling pressure was seen in pharma, energy, FMCG and infra sectors. Rakesh Patil 1/11 Benchmark indices closed on a positive note amid volatility on June 16. The market opened higher in the morning on the back of positive global cues, but turned negative during the day on escalating tensions between India and China. The indices though bounced back in afternoon to close in the green. At close, Sensex was up 376.42 points or 1.13% at 33605.22, and the Nifty was up 100.30 points or 1.02% at 9914. About 1191 shares advanced, 1350 shares declined, and 150 shares were unchanged. Here are top 10 stocks that moved the most: 2/11 Tata Motors | CMP: 94.75 | Tata Motors share price fell more than 5 percent after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The consolidated profit for the March quarter FY19 was at Rs 1,117.5 crore and Rs 1,738.3 crore in Q3FY20. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 62,492.96 crore, registering a 27.7 percent year-on-year decline. 3/11 HCL Infosystems | CMP: Rs 7.44 | Shares of HCL Infosystems shed 5 percent after the company's consolidated loss widened to Rs 70.94 crore for the March 2020 quarter from Rs 43.9 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations also decreased to Rs 227.71 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 875.60 crore a year ago. 4/11 Jubilant Life Sciences | CMP: Rs 657 | Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences fell over 2 percent after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in the company. Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has acquired additional 6 lakh shares in the company via open market transaction on June 15, reported CNBC-TV18. Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held 4.41 percent stake (or 70.25 lakh equity shares) in the pharma company as per March shareholding pattern available on exchanges. 5/11 Alembic Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 907.35 | Share price touched 52-week high of Rs 943 and rose 2 percent after the company received USFDA final approval for Deferasirox Tablets. The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Deferasirox Tablets, 180 mg. 6/11 Bayer CropScience | CMP: Rs 5,699.05 | Share price touched 52-week high of Rs 5,721.30, gained 4 percent after the company announced a tie-up with agri business division of ITC. The company said that it has partnered with agri business division of ITC to extend the reach of its crop protection products through ITC's e-Choupal 4.0 platform. 7/11 CCL Products | CMP: Rs 231.35 | Shares of CCL Products added more than 1 percent after the company reported 18.4 percent rise in the net profit for the quarter ended March, compared to Rs 35.64 crore reported in the year-ago period. The Net Sales stood at Rs 264.58 crore for March 2020 up 0.93 percent from Rs 262.13 crore in March 2019. EBITDA stands at Rs 73.61 crores in March 2020 up 34.28% from Rs 54.82 crore in March 2019. 8/11 Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CMP: Rs 16.06 | Lakshmi Vilas Bank rose 5 percent after the bank signed a preliminary, non-binding letter of intent (Loi) with Clix Capital Services Private Limited and Clix Finance India Private Limited in relation to the proposed amalgamation of Clix Group with the Bank. 9/11 Ind-Swift Labs | CMP: Rs 33.15 | Ind-Swift Laboratories shares rose 10 percent on June 16 as the company is set to commercially launch key API - Fexofenadine, an antihistamine drug used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis and Urticaria in US market. 10/11 Jump Networks | CMP: Rs 48.55 | Jump Networks gained nearly 3 percent as US-based technology investment group will infuse substantial equity funds in company. It has received a letter from Jump Networks Inc, USA (an entity controlled by Harshawardhan Sabale, the Managing Director of Jump Networks Limited) that it has entered into a conditional Letter of Intent with a California, USA based technology investment group listed on the New York Stock Exchange to infuse substantial equity funds in the company. 11/11 Shilpa Medicare | CMP: Rs 531.20 | Shares of Shilpa Medicare fell 6 percent on June 16 even as the company registered a 45 percent year-on-year growth in March quarter profit at Rs 34.57 crore on strong revenue as well as operating income. Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 10 percent to Rs 220 crore compared to corresponding period last year. First Published on Jun 16, 2020 04:16 pm