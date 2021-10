These 5 private banks offer up to 6.75% interest on tax-saving fixed deposits

Tax optimization should always be a part of your financial plan and not a task to be completed towards the end of the year. Invest wisely, considering your financial goals. Those in the lower tax brackets find bank FDs more attractive. Amid falling interest rates, small finance banks and smaller private banks offer interest rates of up to 6.75 percent on tax-saving FDs, as per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the top five banks offering the best interest on tax-saving deposits.