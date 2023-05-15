Here are sectors that smallcap mutual funds category love to hold Smallcap funds mostly prefer bottom-up approach while constructing their portfolio. However, the category consolidated data showcases the sectors that are having emerging companies with promising prospects.
Changing market dynamics always provide a good entry point to the active fund managers to take fresh position in sectors. In 2022, Public sector firms, banking & financial services, and auto stocks gained the most while technology and pharma stocks took a toll. So far in 2023, many stocks from the sectors including FMCG and Auto topped the return chart while many technology and PSU banks stocks clocked negative returns. Here, we looked at the sectoral preference of the smallcap funds category. Fund managers of the smallcap funds mostly prefer bottom-up approach while constructing their portfolio. However, the consolidated data showcases the sectors that are having emerging companies with promising prospects. Here are the top sub-sectors among the smallcap funds category. Currently, there are 24 actively managed smallcap schemes in the industry. Data shown below was as of March 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.
Chemicals Sample of smallcap schemes that hold the significant exposure the sector: IDBI Small Cap, Axis Small Cap and Union Small Cap
IT – Software Sample of smallcap schemes that hold the significant exposure the sector: Sundaram Small Cap, Axis Small Cap and Union Small Cap
Private Banks Sample of smallcap schemes that hold the significant exposure the sector: Franklin India Smaller Cos, PGIM India Small Cap and Quant Small Cap
Engineering - Construction Sample of smallcap schemes that hold the significant exposure the sector: HDFC Small Cap, Quant Small Cap and HSBC Small Cap
Pharmaceuticals & Drugs Sample of smallcap schemes that hold the significant exposure the sector: UTI Small Cap, Quant Small Cap and Sundaram Small Cap
Auto Ancillary Sample of smallcap schemes that hold the significant exposure the sector: Bandhan Emerging Businesses, Bank of India Small Cap and DSP Small Cap
Engineering - Industrial Equipments Sample of smallcap schemes that hold the significant exposure the sector: Aditya Birla SL Small Cap, Sundaram Small Cap and Mahindra Manulife Small Cap
Hospital & Healthcare Services Sample of smallcap schemes that hold the significant exposure the sector: Axis Small Cap, ICICI Pru Smallcap and PGIM India Small Cap
Textile Sample of smallcap schemes that hold the significant exposure the sector: DSP Small Cap, HSBC Small Cap and Bandhan Emerging Businesses
Construction - Real Estate Sample of smallcap schemes that hold the significant exposure the sector: Franklin India Smaller Cos, Axis Small Cap and HSBC Small Cap