These 7 stocks surged over 50% in 2020 while promoters increased stake

When promoters increase their stake in a company, it is usually considered positive. It indicates that the promoter is confident about the company’s prospects. There are around 88 companies in the BSE universe in which promoters consistently increased stake in the first three quarters of the calendar year 2020. Most of these companies gave positive returns during the year. We considered companies with a market-cap of more than Rs 1,000 crore and gained at least 50 percent in 2020. Seven companies made the cut, here is the list: (Data Source: ACE Equity).

The India Cements | In 2020, the stock price rose 137 percent to Rs 169.15 as on December 31, 2020, from Rs 71.40 as on December 31, 2019. Promoter stakeholding for the December 2019 quarter: 28.24%; March 2020 quarter: 28.26%; June 2020 quarter: 28.27; and September 2020 quarter: 28.42%.

Action Construction Equipment | In 2020, the stock gained 82 percent to Rs 135.70 as on December 31, 2020 from Rs 74.55 as on December 31, 2019. Promoter stakeholding for December 2019 quarter: 72.25%; March 2020 quarter: 72.42%; June 2020 quarter: 72.43% ; and September 2020 quarter: 73.02%.

Alembic | In 2020, the stock price rose 79 percent to Rs 107.10 as on December 31, 2020 from Rs 59.80 as on December 31, 2019. Promoter stakeholding for December 2019 quarter: 67.09%; March 2020 quarter: 67.62%; June 2020 quarter: 69.57; and September 2020 quarter: 70.41%.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports | In 2020, the stock jumped 77 percent to Rs 118.05 as on December 31, 2020 from Rs 66.73 as on December 31, 2019. Promoter stakeholding for December 2019 quarter: 63.76%; March 2020 quarter: 63.81%; June 2020 quarter: 63.82; and September 2020 quarter: 63.84%.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | In 2020, the stock gained 60 percent to Rs 119.70 as on December 31, 2020 from Rs 74.60 as on December 31, 2019. Promoter stakeholding for December 2019 quarter: 57.64%; March 2020 quarter: 57.69%; June 2020 quarter: 57.74; and September 2020 quarter: 58.01%.

KPIT Technologies | In 2020, the stock price jumped 51 percent to Rs 141.80 as on December 31, 2020 from Rs 94.15 as on December 31, 2019. Promoter stakeholding for December 2019 quarter: 41.60%; March 2020 quarter: 41.65%; June 2020 quarter: 41.81; and September 2020 quarter: 42.35%.