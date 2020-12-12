PlusFinancial Times
Market crosses major milestones on vaccine development news, FIIs lend support

This week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 16,721.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 12,535.34 crore

Rakesh Patil
Dec 12, 2020 / 08:46 AM IST
Market continued its rally in the fifth consecutive week ended on December 4 with benchmark indices hitting fresh record highs during the week supported by the global as well as domestic cues including development on Covid vaccine, renewed US fiscal stimulus talks, better than expected GDP data, better November sales numbers and RBI's accommodative stance with key rates unchanged and upward revision of GDP numbers.
Market ended higher for the sixth consecutive week on December 11 and crossed major milestones with record highs supported by the PSU Bank and FMCG stocks and development of COVID vaccine.
Last week, BSE Sensex added 1,019.46 points or 2.26 percent to close at 46,099.01 and while the Nifty50 gained 255.35 points or 1.92 percent to end at 13,513.90 levels.
BSE Small-cap index gained 2.6 percent with Olectra Greentech, JMC Projects, Sadbhav Engineering, Vikas WSP, Ramky Infrastructure, Simplex Infrastructures and Tata Chemicals up 25-57 pecent. However, CSB Bank, Metropolis Healthcare, 63 Moons Technologies, Future Lifestyle Fashions lost 7-11 percent.
The BSE Largecap Index jumped 2 percent led by Vedanta, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Avenue Supermarts. However, Shree Cements, SBI Cards, Hindalco Industries and Tata Motors - DVR were among major losers.
BSE Mid-cap Index jumped 2.8 percent with Adani Power, IRCTC, Adani Transmission rose 15-54 percent, while losers were Future Retail, Shriram Transport and Emami.
BSE Smallcap index rose 1.3 percent with PC Jeweller, IFCI, Reliance Communications, Jaiprakash Power and TVS Electronics gaining over 30 percent, while Indostar Capital Finance, JK Cement, JMC Projects, KRBL and Zuari Agro Chemicals were the big losers.
The BSE Large-cap Index added 2.5 percent supported by GAIL India, Interglobe Aviation, Bank Of Baroda, ONGC and DLF, while losers included HDFC Bank, Ambuja Cements and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
BSE Midcap Index rose 0.7 percent. New India Assurance Company, Canara Bank, Godrej Properties, REC, Info Edge India and Union Bank of India were among major gainers, while losers were Adani Power, IRCTC, Adani Green, The Ramco Cements and ACC.
Markets - Image: Reuters
On the BSE Sensex, Hindustan Unilever added the most in terms of market value, followed by Reliance Industries, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, while Mahindra and Mahindra and UltraTech Cement lost most of their market value.
On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank outperformed the other indices followed by the Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal (up 8 percent).
In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 10,206.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 6,090.52 crore.
This week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 16,721.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 12,535.34 crore. However, in this month so far, FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 26,927.66 crore and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 18,625.86 crore.
In the last week Indian rupee added 13 paise against the US dollar. It closed at 73.65 per dollar on December 11, against its December 4 closing of 73.78 per dollar.
