Azim Premji emerges as most generous Indian, donates Rs 22 crore/day: Take a look at the top 5 donors

The list highlights India’s top givers and the importance of individual donors in nation-building. Moneycontrol News Wipro’s Azim Premji has emerged as the most generous individual in India. Hurun India and EdelGive Foundation on November 10 released the seventh edition of EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020. The list highlights India’s givers and the importance of individual givers in nation-building, measured by the value of their donation from April 2019 to March 31, 2020. Let’s find out the top five generous Indians. Rank 5 | Anil Agarwal & Family | The founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources donated Rs 215 crore. (Image: PTI) Rank 4 | Kumar Mangalam Birla & Family | With a donation of Rs 276 crore Aditya Birla Group chairman is ranked fourth on EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020. Rank 3 | Mukesh Ambani & Family | Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and Asia’s richest man is the third most generous person in India by donating Rs 458 crore. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.) (Image: Reuters) Rank 2 | Shiv Nadar & Family | Shiv Nadar, founder of Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company HCL Technologies came second on the list. Nadar has donated Rs 795 crore during April 2019 to March 31, 2020. (Image: Reuters) Rank 1 | Azim Premji & Family | With the donation of Rs 7,904 crore, the founder and chairman of Wipro has topped the list of EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 10, 2020 09:17 pm