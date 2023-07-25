Land Rover Velar launches just days after bookings open, starts at Rs 93 lakh: Take a look
The new Land Rover Velar debuted in February and while bookings started only a few days ago, the company has launched the SUV in India.
July 25, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
