English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosAutomobile

    Land Rover Velar launches just days after bookings open, starts at Rs 93 lakh: Take a look

    The new Land Rover Velar debuted in February and while bookings started only a few days ago, the company has launched the SUV in India.

    Stanford Masters
    July 25, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
    Barely days after bookings opened, Jaguar Land Rover has announced the launch of the Land Rover Velar. Complete with its second facelift, the SUV debuted in February. Unlike the first facelift, however, the Velar gets only exterior and interior updates and leaves out the mechanicals. (Image: Land Rover)
    1/7
    Barely days after bookings opened, Jaguar Land Rover announced the launch of the Land Rover Velar. Complete with its second facelift, the SUV debuted in February. Unlike the first facelift, however, the Velar gets only exterior and interior updates and leaves out the mechanicals. (Image: Land Rover)
    The changes are minimal and can be missed if one doesn’t look for them. The grille, for example, gets new inserts, but remains largely the same as the previous iteration. The headlamps have been tweaked and are much sleeker, featuring Land Rover’s pixel LEDs. The daytime running lights (DRLs) have been revised with a new insignia. The bumpers on both ends have been altered slightly and tail lamps have seen a minor update. There are no changes in profile, save a new set of alloy wheels. There are two new paint shades offered – Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey. (Image: Land Rover)
    2/7
    The changes are minimal and can be missed if one doesn’t look for them. The grille, for example, gets new inserts but remains largely the same as the previous iteration. The headlamps have been tweaked and are much sleeker, featuring Land Rover’s pixel LEDs. The daytime running lights (DRLs) have been revised with a new insignia. The bumpers on both ends have been altered slightly and tail lamps have seen a minor update. There are no changes in the profile, save a new set of alloy wheels. There are two new paint shades offered – Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey. (Image: Land Rover)
    The dash has been updated to bring it closer to the design on the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The centre console is cleaner with a climate control screen and the terrain response dial is integrated with the infotainment system. The Velar now features an all-new 11.4-inch curved infotainment display that works on Land Rover’s Pivi Pro operating system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come as standard. The driver’s display is a 12.3-inch digital screen. The stowage area on the centre console houses the wireless charger and the rotary driver selector has been replaced by a conventional lever. (Image: Land Rover)
    3/7
    The dash has been updated to bring it closer to the design of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The centre console is cleaner with a climate control screen and the terrain response dial is integrated with the infotainment system. The Velar now features an all-new 11.4-inch curved infotainment display that works on Land Rover’s Pivi Pro operating system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come as standard. The driver’s display is a 12.3-inch digital screen. The stowage area on the centre console houses the wireless charger and the rotary driver selector has been replaced by a conventional lever. (Image: Land Rover)
    Other features include a 1,300-watt Meridian sound system, panoramic sunroof, air suspension, cooled and massaging front seats, and a set of driver assistance systems. To make the cabin even quieter, Land Rover provides the Velar Active Road Noise Cancellation. Additionally, buyers have a choice of different upholstery themes and materials including a leather-free option. (Image: Land Rover)
    4/7
    Other features include a 1,300-watt Meridian sound system, panoramic sunroof, air suspension, cooled and massaging front seats, and a set of driver assistance systems. To make the cabin even quieter, Land Rover provides the Velar Active Road Noise Cancellation. Additionally, buyers have a choice of different upholstery themes and materials including a leather-free option. (Image: Land Rover)
    The Velar continues to be powered by two engine options. The 2-litre petrol is capable of churning out 250 hp of maximum power and 365 Nm of peak torque. The company claims a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 217 km/h. The 2-litre diesel produces 204 hp of maximum power and 430 Nm of peak torque. This engine is claimed to achieve a top speed of 210 km/h and a 0-100 sprint in 8.3 seconds. Both powertrains get all-wheel-drive and transmission is limited to a single 8-speed automatic. (Image: Land Rover)
    5/7
    The Velar continues to be powered by two engine options. The 2-litre petrol is capable of churning out 250 hp of maximum power and 365 Nm of peak torque. The company claims a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 217 km/h. The 2-litre diesel produces 204 hp of maximum power and 430 Nm of peak torque. This engine is claimed to achieve a top speed of 210 km/h and a 0-100 sprint in 8.3 seconds. Both powertrains get all-wheel-drive and the transmission is limited to a single 8-speed automatic. (Image: Land Rover)
    Despite the luxury aspect, the Velar is expected to be capable offroad and as such, it gets a water-wading depth of 580 mm. The air suspension has an ‘arrival mode’ by which the SUV’s height is lowered by 40 mm when entering or exiting the car. (Image: Land Rover)
    6/7
    Despite the luxury aspect, the Velar is expected to be capable offroad and as such, it gets a water-wading depth of 580 mm. The air suspension has an ‘arrival mode’ by which the SUV’s height is lowered by 40 mm when entering or exiting the car. (Image: Land Rover)
    The Land Rover Velar faces rivals such as the newly launched BMW X5, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and the Volvo XC90. The Velar is available in a single fully-loaded Dynamic HSE trim and regardless of powertrain option, prices have been set at Rs 93 lakh. Deliveries are set to begin from September. (Image: Land Rover)
    7/7
    The Land Rover Velar faces rivals such as the newly launched BMW X5, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and the Volvo XC90. The Velar is available in a single fully-loaded Dynamic HSE trim and regardless of powertrain option, prices have been set at Rs 93 lakh. Deliveries are set to begin in September. (Image: Land Rover)
    Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
    Tags: #Auto #automobile #car #Land Rover #Slideshow
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 04:02 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!