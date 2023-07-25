Land Rover Velar launches just days after bookings open, starts at Rs 93 lakh: Take a look

1/7 Barely days after bookings opened, Jaguar Land Rover announced the launch of the Land Rover Velar. Complete with its second facelift, the SUV debuted in February. Unlike the first facelift, however, the Velar gets only exterior and interior updates and leaves out the mechanicals. (Image: Land Rover)

2/7 The changes are minimal and can be missed if one doesn’t look for them. The grille, for example, gets new inserts but remains largely the same as the previous iteration. The headlamps have been tweaked and are much sleeker, featuring Land Rover’s pixel LEDs. The daytime running lights (DRLs) have been revised with a new insignia. The bumpers on both ends have been altered slightly and tail lamps have seen a minor update. There are no changes in the profile, save a new set of alloy wheels. There are two new paint shades offered – Metallic Varesine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey. (Image: Land Rover)

3/7 The dash has been updated to bring it closer to the design of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. The centre console is cleaner with a climate control screen and the terrain response dial is integrated with the infotainment system. The Velar now features an all-new 11.4-inch curved infotainment display that works on Land Rover’s Pivi Pro operating system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also come as standard. The driver’s display is a 12.3-inch digital screen. The stowage area on the centre console houses the wireless charger and the rotary driver selector has been replaced by a conventional lever. (Image: Land Rover)

4/7 Other features include a 1,300-watt Meridian sound system, panoramic sunroof, air suspension, cooled and massaging front seats, and a set of driver assistance systems. To make the cabin even quieter, Land Rover provides the Velar Active Road Noise Cancellation. Additionally, buyers have a choice of different upholstery themes and materials including a leather-free option. (Image: Land Rover)

5/7 The Velar continues to be powered by two engine options. The 2-litre petrol is capable of churning out 250 hp of maximum power and 365 Nm of peak torque. The company claims a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 217 km/h. The 2-litre diesel produces 204 hp of maximum power and 430 Nm of peak torque. This engine is claimed to achieve a top speed of 210 km/h and a 0-100 sprint in 8.3 seconds. Both powertrains get all-wheel-drive and the transmission is limited to a single 8-speed automatic. (Image: Land Rover)

6/7 Despite the luxury aspect, the Velar is expected to be capable offroad and as such, it gets a water-wading depth of 580 mm. The air suspension has an ‘arrival mode’ by which the SUV’s height is lowered by 40 mm when entering or exiting the car. (Image: Land Rover)