Here’s a complete view of the Toyota Vellfire, launched with a Rs 1.20 crore base price tag

1/8 With unofficial reservations having begun in June, Toyota has launched the Vellfire MPV in India starting at a price of Rs 1.20 crore. Available in two trim levels, the Vellfire was originally scheduled for a September launch. This will be the fourth generation of the luxury MPV globally and continues to embody the bold persona of the generations before it. (Image: Toyota)

2/8 The overall silhouette of the Vellfire continues to be a boxy design, but seems to be sleeker and sharper than the outgoing model. At the front, the Toyota logo takes centrestage on a massive six-slat grille. The top two slats have been neatly integrated into the headlamp units that flank the grille. Lower down, a large U-shaped chrome strip runs the width of the bumper and connects the headlamps at either end. (Image: Toyota)

3/8 Over at the rear, things get a lot more familiar, thanks to the V-shaped tail lamp enclosure and a decent amount of chrome to add to the royal look. The Toyota logo again takes centre-stage with a prominent Vellfire badge just below it. A look at the side of the MPV tells you that the glasshouse is now a single unit with blacked-out pillars and a chrome outline. There is an obvious kink at the back to simulate a spoiler, and, along with the curvy body panels, an almost-sporty aesthetic shines through. Both variants of the Vellfire measure 4,995 mm in length and 1,850 mm in breadth, with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The difference, however, comes from the height, which, depending on the trim, measures 1,935 mm or 1,945 mm. (Image: Toyota)

4/8 On the inside, the dash is a lot more simplistic. The 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system now integrates most of the buttons that control various functions in the car. The seats are more comfortable and there is a large overhead console for passengers. The top spec VIP – Executive Lounge trim of the vehicle gets some additional equipment over the standard Hi trim. The two captain seats in the second row get heating and ventilation functions as well as retractable tables. (Image: Toyota)

5/8 The arms also hold a detachable control unit for passengers to access different functions within the car such as media and climate control settings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, as does a 15-speaker JBL audio system. Other features include an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, head-up display, massage function for the second row, independently operable sunroofs, power roll-down sunblinds for the rear, and over 60 more features thanks to connected car tech. Now, while the Hi trim gets the captain seats in the second row, it also gets an ottoman function. (Image: Toyota)

6/8 The Vellfire also comes complete with Toyota’s Safety Sense ADAS system. This brings in features such as autonomous emergency braking, pre-collision safety system, lane trace assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and more. Other safety features include six airbags, park assist, hill assist control, stability control, adaptive high-beam LED headlamps, a panoramic view monitor and an impact sensing fuel cut, among others. (Image: Toyota)

7/8 Powering the Vellfire is a single 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain. This produces 190 hp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm of peak torque between 4,300 and 4,500 rpm. Mated to an e-CVT gearbox, Toyota claims it produces a mileage of 19.28 km/l. (Image: Toyota)