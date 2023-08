1/8 Porsche’s flagship SUV has had some pretty powerful iterations, but the E-Hybrid revealed recently is its most potent yet. Complete with a fine-tuned V8, a bigger battery and an electric motor, this is Porsche’s most powerful SUV. (Image: Porsche)

2/8 Since the powertrain is the highlight, it is only fair we start here. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is powered by the same V8 engine that has been reworked and retuned extensively to produce 599 hp on its own. This 4-litre twin-turbocharged unit is paired with a 176 hp electric motor, which, when combined, churns out 739 hp of maximum power and 950 Nm of peak torque. The battery is bigger, too, packing 25.9 kWh and allowing for 82 km of electric-only range. The previous Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid’s electric-only range measured 30 km. (Image: Porsche)

3/8 Porsche claims the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, reaching a top speed of 295 km/h. Buyers can opt for the GT package. This has a few aesthetics and interior elements but adds mechanical upgrades such as standard carbon ceramic brakes, titanium exhaust, carbon-fibre roof, and changes to the bodywork such as a 10 mm lower ride height, wider front wheels and increased camber. With the GT package, Porsche claims the E-Hybrid is capable of a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h. (Image: Porsche)

4/8 Moving on to styling, the Cayenne’s design is evolutionary and rather minimal compared to its previous version. The front fascia has a slightly large grille and tweaked LED matrix headlamps, larger air intakes and black air blades, among others. At the rear, the tail lamp runs across the width of the car and the bumper features a quad-exhaust setup. (Image: Porsche)

5/8 In profile, the silhouette remains identical to the previous-gen model, but subtle changes freshen up the looks. The GT package adds black accents all around, carbon side plates on the roof spoiler, carbon rear diffuser and even centrally positioned tailpipes to differentiate itself from the standard E-Hybrid. (Image: Porsche)

6/8 Over on the inside, there are three displays including the driver’s display and the infotainment system, but the passenger’s display is an optional extra. The gear selector sits on the dashboard and climate is still controlled by knobs rather than a touchscreen. Standard features include a heated GT sports steering wheel, a cooled storage compartment complete with wireless charging for smartphones, front and rear USB-C type ports and Porsche Communication Management connected car tech. (Image: Porsche)

7/8 The GT package adds microfibre headlining, microfibre steering wheel and drive mode selector switch as well as 18-way adjustable sports seats. Finally, both versions of the Cayenne get the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) and rear-axle steering as optional extras, while adaptive air suspension and torque vectoring come standard. (Image: Porsche)