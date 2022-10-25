Will Xi Jinping be China’s Stalin?

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image source: shutterstock/File)

Highlights Xi’s anointment as Supreme Leader is seen from the ridiculous lengths of Xi-worship in the CPC constitution Xi is no Mao—his policies are very different Xi feels that China had been ‘hijacked by capital’ His return to a state-led development model comes at a very risky time for China Xi is trying to manage the increasing contradictions between a vibrant and dynamic private sector and a market economy on the one hand with a professedly socialist government on the other There is a historical...