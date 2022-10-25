English
    Will Xi Jinping be China’s Stalin?

    Xi is trying to change the drivers of the Chinese economy at a time when there is a plethora of domestic and international challenges. The odds are stacked against him

    Manas Chakravarty
    October 25, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
    Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image source: shutterstock/File)

    Highlights  Xi’s anointment as Supreme Leader is seen from the ridiculous lengths of Xi-worship in the CPC constitution  Xi is no Mao—his policies are very different  Xi feels that China had been ‘hijacked by capital’  His return to a state-led development model comes at a very risky time for China  Xi is trying to manage the increasing contradictions between a vibrant and dynamic private sector and a market economy on the one hand with a professedly socialist government on the other  There is a historical...

