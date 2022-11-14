English
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    What the FTX meltdown is telling us

    Ultimately, cryptocurrencies, along with NFTs and SPACs, were the poster children of the liquidity bubble built up by ultra-loose monetary policy and decades of easy money

    Manas Chakravarty
    November 14, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
    The US Fed's Financial Stability Report says the fall of the crypto ecosystem will not affect the rest of the financial system But crypto exchanges such as FTX have wider links to the traditional financial system There is no excuse the appalling lack of supervision and regulation Crypto, like NFTs and SPACs are poster children of the liquidity bubble fanned by central banks in the advanced economies Frauds and Ponzi schemes are a regular feature at the top of market bubbles

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The inflation tanker’s beginning to turn

      Nov 11, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Overseas investments does not hedge against a weak rupee, cryptos heading for a burial, EV makers need to pay attention to safety, aviation sector in turbulence, and more

