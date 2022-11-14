What the FTX meltdown is telling us

Representative image

Highlights The US Fed’s Financial Stability Report says the fall of the crypto ecosystem will not affect the rest of the financial system But crypto exchanges such as FTX have wider links to the traditional financial system There is no excuse the appalling lack of supervision and regulation Crypto, like NFTs and SPACs are poster children of the liquidity bubble fanned by central banks in the advanced economies Frauds and Ponzi schemes are a regular feature at the top of market bubbles The US Federal...