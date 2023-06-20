English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Senthil Balaji question

    Why is the Stalin government so flustered about his arrest?  

    GC Shekhar
    June 20, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
    The Senthil Balaji question

    Senthil Balaji

    Call it political overreaction. Or a collective panic attack. The manner in which the DMK government reacted to the arrest of V Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate was over the top by any standard. He was arrested over a complaint of selling transport departments jobs when he was the Transport Minister between 2011 and 2015 in the Jayalalithaa government. After the midnight arrest drama during which the minister kicked and cried and clutched his chest with apparent chest pain before...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Can greed be checked?

      Jun 19, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Investors worried as manufacturing sector slumps, Manipur burns as identity pol...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers