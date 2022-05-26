The real reason for the Quad

Representative image

While the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) comprising the US, India, Australia and Japan officially says it is aimed at keeping a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’, the real objective is countering the growing Chinese clout in the Asia-Pacific region. That is the real reason for the current US push to Quad. Simply put, China has become too big for comfort. Chart 1 shows Chinese GDP as a percentage of US GDP, measured in current US dollars. The Chinese economy has expanded...