The Reading List: October 22, 2021

A selection of articles and social media gems from the world of economy, business and finance, curated by our research and opinion teams.

Moneycontrol Opinion
October 22, 2021 / 06:30 PM IST

In a world strapped for time, we thought you may find it useful to have a selection of articles we read this past week. As the week winds down, you can browse through them and turn up with some new thoughts and views on Monday. It’s a broad mix of topics but mainly from the world of business, economy and finance. Occasionally, we may stray from these subjects.

These links may be from external websites we frequent or shared by people we follow on social media. Articles written in Moneycontrol Pro are shared through our daily newsletter Pro Panorama and also curated in Pro Weekender (released on Saturday).

If Isaac Newton could lose all reason in the pursuit of riches, so can anyone else

The underlying problem behind the supply chain disruptions

‘People are hoarding’: Food shortages are the next supply-chain crunch

The shortages hitting countries around the world

To strike a climate deal, poor nations say they need trillions from rich ones

Who are the world’s biggest climate polluters? Satellites sweep for culprits

Investors face myriad green investing rules

Age of transformation: A radically different macro environment should yield good opportunities for investors able to navigate the difficult terrain

Consumer companies are seeing unprecedented volatility: here’s a management consultant’s playbook to cope with these times (an old one but very relevant still)
Moneycontrol Opinion
Tags: #MCPro #opinion #The reading list
first published: Oct 22, 2021 06:30 pm

