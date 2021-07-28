The Fed should stop treating all money the same

Jul 28, 2021 / 12:02 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Brendan Greeley Every afternoon at 12.45pm, the Federal Reserve does something that seems a little odd but has a perfectly rational purpose. It takes some of the $5.2tn in Treasuries it holds on its balance sheet, transfers ownership of some of them to money market funds and commercial banks, then credits itself with cash, in the same amount. The next day, the Fed reverses the transaction: it buys the Treasuries back. But this time the Fed loses a little money. It...