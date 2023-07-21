Jul 21, 2023 / 12:22 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Private credit is well on its way to becoming an asset class. What is private credit’s 'special sauce'?

Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu It is a glorious moment for any investment when it grows up and becomes its own asset class. It doesn’t happen often. There was a time when a proper institutional portfolio consisted of blue-chip equities, sovereign debt and maybe high-grade corporate bonds. In the 1980s and 90s, junk bonds became high-yield bonds and took a seat at the institutional table. Private equity became a standard asset class for institutional investors soon thereafter, and has never...