News Media vs Big Tech: The generative AI factor

Generative AI’s growing reach, its insatiable appetite for new content and privacy/copyright regulation means publishers may get an upper hand.

Highlights: For some years, news publishers have been trying to get their governments to compel Big Tech platforms to pay them for content Some success has been achieved with Australia showing the way, but not enough is being done on this front Generative AI’s growing reach, its insatiable appetite for new content and privacy/copyright regulation means publishers may get an upper hand As traditional new media firms worldwide try to extract some share of revenues from Big Tech for carrying their links and...