MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

National Infrastructure Pipeline: Timely resources needed to back ambitious plan

A study by CredAvenue Ltd finds that only an abysmal 5 per cent of projects that are to be executed over five years till FY25 have been completed till November 15

Vatsala Kamat
December 14, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST
National Infrastructure Pipeline: Timely resources needed to back ambitious plan

REUTERS/Amit Dave - RTSCZAY

That the Modi government wants to push infrastructure development in the country comes through clearly in all its policies and reform measures. However, delays related to execution, leading to time and cost overruns, have been the bane of the infrastructure sector for decades. The government’s humungous Rs.111 lakh crore (Rs1.1 trillion) National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) mooted in 2020 and soon revised to Rs145 lakh crore (Rs1.5 trillion), is already lagging behind targets. (image) A detailed study on 9,037 NIP projects conducted...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets set for a reality check from Fed

    Dec 13, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed gets cracking on inflation, Medplus Health IPO, Subros gets well oiled, Lira crisis has a lesson for India, the way ahead on SPR, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers