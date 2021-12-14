National Infrastructure Pipeline: Timely resources needed to back ambitious plan

REUTERS/Amit Dave - RTSCZAY

That the Modi government wants to push infrastructure development in the country comes through clearly in all its policies and reform measures. However, delays related to execution, leading to time and cost overruns, have been the bane of the infrastructure sector for decades. The government’s humungous Rs.111 lakh crore (Rs1.1 trillion) National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) mooted in 2020 and soon revised to Rs145 lakh crore (Rs1.5 trillion), is already lagging behind targets. (image) A detailed study on 9,037 NIP projects conducted...