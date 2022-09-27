English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bajar Gupshup | Sept 27, 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Moonlighting and its discontents 

    Don't play spoilsport is the message going out from the government and employees to IT companies cracking down on moonlighting

    Subir Roy
    September 27, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
    Moonlighting and its discontents 

    Representative image

    The controversy over moonlighting, simmering for some time, seems to have come to a boil, with Wipro sacking 300 employees after finding they were also working for rival companies. Plus, union electronics and IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has joined in the debate and staked out what can be taken as some indication of the line in which official thinking is moving. The employer-employee relationship is going through a churn with novel ideas being thrown up. What will eventually emerge as a standard...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Heading towards capitulation? 

      Sep 27, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: New opportunities and challenges for solar sector, slow GDP likely in India's future, online gaming ecosystem in trouble, what's driving the SME IPO frenzy, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers