Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Getting the consumption engine to hum again

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

By now, you would have read enough about how companies need to unleash animal spirits by investing in new capacity. Higher private sector capex spending can reduce the pressure on the government, which has been doing the heavy lifting on the investment front. While the government and bankers have been telling companies to go forth and spend fearlessly, the response has been less than satisfactory.

While there could be several reasons for their reluctance, such as higher interest rates or having purged their balance sheets of excess debt only recently, the strength of domestic consumption may also be playing on their minds.

The rural consumer, for example, is in a far weaker position than the urban consumer and this has been the case for some years now. From a time when rural demand for FMCG goods was growing at a multiple of urban demand, the situation is now reversed. But there are some bright spots, too. Rural consumer sentiment has picked up of late, as has urban consumer sentiment. If these stay the course, then demand too should recover. Today’s Budget Snapshots talks about these trends.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan