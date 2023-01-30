Strong show by Sona BLW, best proxy to ride the EV mega trend

The stock price and the financial performance of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (SBPFL) had been under pressure.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Rich product mix and softening of raw material prices helped top line and margin Dominant position in EVs in domestic and international markets Promising industry outlook Valuation at an elevated level, but growth outlook makes it compelling The stock price and the financial performance of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (SBPFL) (CMP: Rs 462.5; M Cap: Rs 27,040 crore), an interesting play on the mega trend of electrification of vehicles, had been under pressure (stock price down 45 percent from its all-time-high attained...