What does Adani saga mean for banking stocks?

Highlights Bank stocks are under pressure Adani group exposure has made the Street jittery Adani group debt has risen but so has EBITDA Debt servicing metrics of Adani group have improved Indian banks exposure limited Adani group have significant borrowing from foreign sources Fundamentals strength of Indian banks intact The massive rout in the stocks of listed Adani group entities last week had a spin-off effect on banking stocks as well. The Nifty bank index corrected sharply after the US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research alleged that...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Equity traders get the rough end of the stick
Jan 27, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Should investors worry about turnover ratio, can banks pull up Nifty, problems ...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The downsizing of Davos Man
Jan 21, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
The World Economic Forum has been desperately trying to reinvent itself, but Davos Man’s heydays are a thing of the pastRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers