    What does Adani saga mean for banking stocks?

    Indian banks have little to worry as their debt exposure to Adani entities is limited

    Neha Dave
    January 30, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    What does Adani saga mean for banking stocks?

    Gautam Adani

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Bank stocks are under pressure Adani group exposure has made the Street jittery Adani group debt has risen but so has EBITDA Debt servicing metrics of Adani group have improved Indian banks exposure limited Adani group have significant borrowing from foreign sources Fundamentals strength of Indian banks intact The massive rout in the stocks of listed Adani group entities last week had a spin-off effect on banking stocks as well. The Nifty bank index corrected sharply after the US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research alleged that...

