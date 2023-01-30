English
    Vedanta: Higher dividend payout likely to continue in the short term

    Vedanta is present in both ferrous and non-ferrous businesses, including oil and gas, making it highly vulnerable to commodity prices and economic cycles

    Nandish Shah
    January 30, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
    High parent debt at VRL, which has concerned investors in the past, is a key overhang for Vedanta

    Highlights Fourth interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per share declared Sale of Zinc International to Hindustan Zinc related party transaction Cost-reduction efforts with captive coal at aluminium segment Semi-conductor business currently not within Vedanta fold The Q3FY23 results of Vedanta (VIL; CMP: Rs 320; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,18,895 crore) were below expectations. The expansion project at Lanjigarh, Odisha, for increasing aluminium capacity is likely to be completed by the end of FY24. VIL has declared a fourth interim dividend and the total dividend declared for...

