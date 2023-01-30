Budget 2023: What the fintech space expects from the FM

Fintech in India has seen rapid growth in recent years, driven by a combination of factors including a large and young population, increased access to technology, and supportive government policies. Some key areas of growth in the Indian fintech industry include digital payments, digital lending, and insurance technology. The fintech market in India has been one of the fastest-growing technology segments globally with an expected CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 18% from 2022 to 2030F. Fintech expectations from the Union budget...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Equity traders get the rough end of the stick
Jan 27, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Should investors worry about turnover ratio, can banks pull up Nifty, problems ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers