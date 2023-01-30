English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    A better anti-coronavirus vaccine needed to prevent transmission and long COVID

    A treatment that's more effective would be a huge advance. It’s time to put real resources into developing vaccines that offer longer-term protection

    Lisa Jarvis
    January 30, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
    Representative image (AFP)

    Representative image (AFP)

    Last week, the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee paved the way for a simpler, flu-like plan for COVID. Everyone, whether they’ve been vaccinated before or not, will get a shot tailored to variants on the virus. And likely, people will get those shots once every fall.

    The panel’s recommendation was unanimous, but came after lengthy discussion about the limitations of the strategy. Some worried that the omicron-specific shots seem to offer little improvement over the original vaccine, while others were concerned that an annual shot was too frequent for some — or not frequent enough for others, especially if a new variant emerges.

    But there was the underlying theme that seemed to unite everyone: We need next-generation shots and are doing too little to develop them.

    The current vaccines — whether the original mRNA shots or the bivalent boosters — do a great job protecting against the worst outcomes of this virus. They have saved millions of lives and kept many people out of the hospital.