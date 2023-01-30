The Eastern Window: China’s border aggression presents a tactical challenge

Highlights A police officer in Ladakh has reported that India conceded 25 of the 65 patrolling points (PPs) in the Ladakh border to the Chinese The government has denied it A former army chief said India is in a position of advantage because China has for the first time admitted a loss of lives of its soldiers India’s diplomatic stature has risen in recent years. But diplomacy is not enough to protect PPs or get the Chinese to return them Dalai Lama plans to visit...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Equity traders get the rough end of the stick
Jan 27, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Should investors worry about turnover ratio, can banks pull up Nifty, problems ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers