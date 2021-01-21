MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram: Masterstroke or political desperation?

The message from Banerjee is clear: She is in no mood to cede an inch of West Bengal to the BJP, and that’s the reason why she picked Nandigram — a symbolic seat representing her rise to power

Sagarneel Sinha
January 21, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
File image: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

File image: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Political developments in West Bengal have taken an interesting turn with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to contest from Nandigram. Nandigram, along with Singur, was the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) battleground which aided the party to capture power in 2011 by ending the three-decade-plus Communist Party of India (Marxist) rule in the state.

After serving as chief minister for two terms, Banerjee is looking for a third term. However, the TMC is facing anti-incumbency and leaders are deserting the party — including former minister Suvendu Adhikari, the Nandigram MLA, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2007 Nandigram agitation, it was Adhikari who played a crucial role which resulted in Purbo (East) Medinipur becoming a TMC fortress in the 2008 local body polls. Later, after TMC’s ascension to power, Adhikari handled party’s affairs for Junglemahal comprising Paschim (West) Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram and the two Muslim majority districts of Malda and Murshidabad. Adhikari has been instrumental in the TMC eating into the Congress’ base in Malda and Murshidabad.

It is yet to be seen how influential Adhikari is without the backing of Banerjee or the TMC. That said, in the 16 assembly seats in Purbo Medinipur (which is a TMC stronghold) he is expected to give the TMC a run for its money. Also, Nandigram is near to Junglemahal, accounting for 40 assembly seats, which has now turned into a BJP bastion. Banerjee’s calculation would be that if she were to contest from Nandigram, she would be able to win back the lost votes in Purbo Medinipur and Junglemahal too.

In choosing Nandigram, Banerjee might have made a mistake as in the process she has given more importance to Adhikari — though it is not yet clear if the BJP will field him from Nandigram or not. All the while the TMC has been reiterating that Adhikari’s desertion will not affect the party, not even in Purbo Medinipur.

Close

Related stories

Apart from this, the Nandigram seat has around 35 percent Muslim population. Although the CSDS-Lokniti post-poll 2019 survey suggested a consolidation of Muslim votes behind the TMC, the party could be worried regarding the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeem’s (AIMIM’s) entry in state politics. Influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui is making his political entry and Owaisi visiting Siddiqui has sparked speculation that the two may join hands for the elections. This alliance could take away a section of the TMC’s Muslim votes.

Adding to the TMC’s woes is the potential Left-Congress alliance, which will also take away the TMC’s minority votes. Significantly, the TMC’s 4 percent vote gain in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections came mainly from Muslim voters of the Left and Congress. Thus, by choosing Nandigram, Banerjee aims to consolidate the Muslim votes.

Since 2011, Banerjee has been an MLA from Bhawanipur — which falls under the South Kolkata Lok Sabha seat, represented by her from 1991 to 2011. However, the BJP has increased its presence in this urban seat too. In 2019, the TMC had a thin majority over the BJP in the Bhawanipur seat. This could be a reason why the Opposition feels that Nandigram is Banerjee’s safe option, although she may also contest from Bhawanipur.

The message from Banerjee is clear: she is in no mood to cede an inch of West Bengal to the BJP, and that’s the reason she picked Nandigram — a symbolic seat representing her rise to power.

Even though TMC leaders are describing it as a masterstroke, Nandigram may not be lucky for Banerjee this time — as there is less possibility among the voters, particularly the youth, to have a connect with an anti-industrialisation movement organised by the TMC in Nandigram and Singur.

In fact, if this ‘masterstroke’ symbolises Banerjee’s fighter image aiming for consolidating rural as well as Muslim votes, this also shows her political desperation — as a result of facing the heat from a strong Opposition.

 
Sagarneel Sinha is a freelance contributor. Twitter: @SagarneelSinha. Views are personal.
TAGS: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee #Nandigram #West Bengal Election
first published: Jan 21, 2021 03:02 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.