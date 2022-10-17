Indian economy faces external headwinds but is a bright spot amidst global slowdown

Representative image. (Image: AP/File)

Baseball legend Yogi Berra is supposed to have once quipped, “the future ain’t what it used to be”. The IMF has cut its FY23 GDP growth projections for India from 7.4 percent in July to 6.8 percent in its October World Economic Outlook. This is not surprising as similar downgrades were earlier announced by other agencies such as the World Bank (from 7.5 percent to 6.5 percent), and the Asian Development Bank (from 7.5 percent to 7 percent).

The reasons range from lower-than-expected GDP print in Q2:FY23, elevated inflation, sluggish advance indicators such as the PMI and IIP growth, and the uncertain global conditions which are expected to adversely impact India’s exports and supply chains. But India is not alone in the list of countries with a worsening outlook. Indeed, it comes across as relatively better off when compared with the other major economies of the world.

Note: For India, 2022 and 2023 refer to FY23 and FY24 respectively.

The FY23 growth forecast of 6.8 percent is still impressive as it comes on top of a high base in FY22 when GDP grew at 8.9 percent. The fundamentals of the economy are strong in many ways. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of banks fell to a 6-year low (5.9 percent) in FY22 reflecting asset quality improvement, and enhanced risk management practices. The last remaining bank (the Central Bank of India) has just been removed from the Prompt Corrective Action intervention of the RBI, thanks to an improvement in its NPA and capital ratios. CRISIL has forecasted NPAs to fall to 5 percent in FY23, and to a decadal low of 4 percent in FY24. Rating agencies have reported strong rating upgrade momentum in the past few months. The RBI reported in its last Financial Stability Report that banks are comfortably placed to meet the minimum capital requirements even under stress scenarios.

The RBI has kept a steady hand on monetary policy. It has raised the repo rate four consecutive times since May in order to tame inflation. Still the inflation rate rose to a 5-month high of 7.4 percent last month. Further tightening is expected, particularly as the interest rate differential with the US has narrowed, causing capital outflows. There is only so much of forex reserves that the RBI can burn in its efforts to manage the rupee’s fall.

On its part the government has found success with the production linked incentives (PLI) scheme, and is expected to expand it to more sectors. But it has to go beyond giving fiscal incentives as deficit worries will constrain its ability to spend unless it revives the stalled privatisation programme. Instead it must intensify efforts on structural reforms in critical areas such as labour (implement the new labour code), e-commerce (ONDC), logistics (Gati Shakti and national logistics policy), health (widen the scope of Ayushman Bharat), and education (strengthen the digital education platform DIKSHA)

The latest data from the formal sector paints a positive picture. Non-food credit disbursed by banks grew at 16.3 percent in September, evenly spread across agriculture, industry and services. The RBI’s quarterly bank lending survey released on September 30 revealed that bankers are confident about higher loan demand, and easier loan terms over the next two quarters. As this comes on the back of rising interest rates, it shows higher investment and consumption demand from the corporate, and household sectors. This trend is matched by the bullishness reported in the RBI’s latest consumer confidence survey. The CMIE data shows that unemployment rate dropped from 8.3 percent in August to 6.4 percent in September, while labour participation rate increased. Thus, while more people are showing interest in work, a greater share of the population is able to find jobs compared to before.

The growth momentum is very much underway, but has to be sustained by domestic factors. We can expect the US Fed to be very aggressive for the next few months, and the RBI will have no choice but to keep up. Therefore, domestic liquidity conditions will tighten further, but growth will be driven by investment appetite, consumer confidence, and reforms. Growth prospects may have worsened as the IMF forecasts show.

However, all forecasts must be taken with a handful of salt. In the pandemic year, the IMF forecasted (in its October outlook) India’s GDP to fall by 10.3 percent. We ended up with a lower fall of 6.6 percent. Last year the IMF forecasted a growth of 9.5 percent but India’s GDP grew by 8.9 percent. To once again quote Berra, “it’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future”.

Rudra Sensarma is Professor of Economics, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode. Twitter: @RudraSensarma. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.