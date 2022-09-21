English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: 2 Days to go | Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bank GNPAs may touch decadal low of around 4% by next fiscal, says Crisil

    The asset quality of the banking sector will also benefit from the proposed sale of NPAs to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), the rating agency said.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 21, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

    Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of banks are likely to touch the lowest level in a decade by next fiscal year, ratings agency Crisil said in a note on September 21.

    GNPAs, a key indicator of asset quality, are expected to improve 90 basis points (bps) to around five per cent this fiscal and another 100 bps to a decadal low of four percent by 31 March 2024, Crisil said.

    This improvement will be aided by post-pandemic economic recovery and higher credit growth, Crisil added.

    The asset quality of the banking sector will also benefit from the proposed sale of NPAs to the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), the agency said.

    "That said, not all segments will perform equally well. The biggest improvement will be in the corporate segment, where GNPAs are seen falling below two percent next fiscal from a peak of 16 percent as on 31 March 2018," Crisil added.

    Close

    Related stories

    “The steady improvement in corporate asset quality is clearly reflected in leading indicators such as the credit quality of bank exposures," said Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director and deputy chief ratings officer at Crisil.

    A Crisil study of large exposures of banks, constituting more than half of corporate advances, shows the share of high-safety exposures has increased to 77 per cent as on March 2022 from 59 per cent in March 2017, while exposure to sub-investment grade companies more than halved to 7 percent versus 17 percent.

    “We expect slippages to trend 50 bps lower at two percent for fiscal 2024 versus 2.5 percent last fiscal as the economy stabilises. This should support asset quality metrics even as the pace of write-offs, which contributed almost 60 percent to the reduction in gross NPAs in the past three fiscals and large-ticket resolutions decelerate," said Subha Sri Narayanan, director, Crisil.

    "Our base-case estimate factors in part-sale of legacy corporate loan NPAs to NARCL which should snip reported GNPAs by 50 bps,” added Narayanan.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #GNPAs
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 12:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.