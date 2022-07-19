How much does India stand to gain from I2U2?

There is an addition to the alphabet, or rather alphanumeric, soup of plurilateral initiatives that are gaining prominence in recent times in shaping the geopolitics and geoeconomics of the world following the Covid-19 pandemic and the military conflict in the Eurasian region. Dubbed I2U2, the new grouping comprises four countries -- India, Israel, the UAE, and the US. The idea of such a bloc germinated during a meeting of the foreign ministers of these four nations in October last year. The initiative was...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Untangling GST knots
Jul 18, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A banking midcap gem, HDFC Bank’s fault lines, China’s realty headache, the deficit arithmetic and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers