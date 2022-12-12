FIFA World Cup | Why Morocco has more than a historic final berth at stake

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (center) fights for the ball with Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq (right). (Image source: AP)

“The world is searching for Morocco national football team more than ever before after their victory over Spain in the round of 16,” tweeted Google Trends on December 6. It’s not for nothing that the global search interest in MAR, the FIFA code for Morocco, is currently at an all-time high. In a World Cup where Lionel Messi continues to keep soccer fans enthralled with his deft touches and assists, Morocco have risen above expectations to baffle football pundits, and grab the headlines.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s towering header that sunk Portugal in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal was indicative of a nation that is now carrying forward the collective pride of the Arab world, and, of course, the African continent. This dream run has not happened by chance but by resilience, camaraderie and belief as Morocco has clinically destroyed three European superpowers — Belgium, Spain, and Portugal — to set up a World Cup Semi-Final against France, a nation that once ruled the North African nation bordering the Atlantic and the Mediterranean.

Qatar hosting a FIFA World Cup was seen as the pride of the Arab world. That honour was somewhat dented when Qatar became the earliest host nation to crash out at the group stage. With Saudi Arabia, Iran, Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal all bowing out at various stages of the tournament, Morocco remained the sole flag-bearer of Africa and the Arabian region.

Football has a strong connection with geopolitics. An Iran-USA match-up is always seen through the prism of global politics. So, when Moroccan players celebrated their historic victory against Spain by unfurling a Palestinian flag on the pitch, it immediately sent out a global message. It was not the first time the Moroccans showed this audacious and public solidarity. Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq raised the Palestinian flag while celebrating his country’s 2-1 victory over Canada, and more significantly, thousands of Moroccan fans in Qatar have waved the ‘Free Palestine’ banner during the Group E match against Belgium.

FIFA has maintained a diplomatic silence. According to its regulations, the world body prohibits the use of flags, banners, and fliers that are deemed to be political, offensive, or discriminatory in nature. But this World Cup has not only seen some extraordinary goals, but daring messages propagating liberalisation, freedom, and equality. Considering the fact that Morocco’s ‘political’ reactions have so far not been publicly questioned by FIFA bosses means the world body has preferred to exercise restraint and caution in fair measure.

Morocco’s relentless march in Qatar has been a statistician’s delight. Apart from the fact that Morocco will be the first African team in a World Cup Semi-Final, this wasn’t the first time Morocco had made history for Africa and the Arab world. The Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab country to earn a point at a FIFA World Cup when they drew Bulgaria 1-1 in Leon, Mexico after their two defeats to West Germany (1-2) and Peru (0-3).

Sixteen years later Morocco became the first (Arab) African nation to advance beyond the first-round group stage when they finished top of a group with three other European nations, again in a FIFA World Cup, hosted by Mexico.

After two scoreless draws against Poland and England, Morocco overcame Portugal 3-1 at Estadio Tres de Marzo in Zapopan, Mexico’s state of Jalisco to reach the round of 16 at FIFA World Cup Mexico 1986 where they lost 1-0 to West Germany and failed to reach the quarterfinals.

Exactly 13,332 days (36.5 years) after their first historic 1986 victory over Portugal, another victory over the same Iberian nation completed Morocco’s hat trick of FIFA World Cup history making records for Africa and the Arab World at Doha’s Al Thumama stadium.

The December 14 semi-final at Al Bayt Stadium will be the first time defending champions France will face Morocco in a World Cup. France have never lost against Morocco, with all five of their previous meetings coming in friendlies. The most recent encounter was a 2-2 draw in Saint-Denis in November 2007. Although France are the bookmakers’ favourites, it will be suicidal to ignore the ability and desire of Walid Regragui’s bravehearts. Here too there is a bit of geopolitics involved.

Fourteen of Morocco’s 26-man World Cup squad in Qatar were born outside the country. This World Cup has seen a record 136 players representing countries other than the ones in which they were born. Most of these players turned out for Africa’s five teams in the World Cup. Interestingly, Australia had three South Sudanese refugees in their squad.

Morocco has heavily profited from roping in ‘overseas’ players. They have seen some ‘reverse’ migration with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation scouting players from the diaspora to represent its team at Doha. Estimated at some five million, Moroccans are the largest migrant population in Europe. Interestingly, a study has revealed that 61 percent Moroccans, in the age group of 18-35, regularly visit the kingdom every year to remain in touch with their roots.

Football has been a clear beneficiary. Dutch-born Hakim Ziyech, Canadian-born goalkeeper Younes Bounou, and Madrid-born Achraf Hakimi, who all have had a tremendously successful World Cup, all returned to play for Morocco. There are more of them. Ziyech, who played for the Netherlands at the junior level, switched allegiance for family reasons. His parents and grandparents are Moroccans. For him the Netherlands is home but Morocco is ‘special’.

It's time to test that speciality. Being a Francophone, Morocco have good relations with France, but it will be war in Qatar. If Morocco truly represents the Arab world, then they have a bigger fight in their hands, especially for their Algerian brothers, whose political relationship with France is frosty to say the least.