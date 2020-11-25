Record bid of Rs 2 per unit is predicated on factors that are unique to the projects and masks hurdles to renewable energy auction
Abhijit Kumar Dutta
Array ( [_chartbeat5] => 354,702,/news/business/,https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/opinion/falling-solar-tariff-and-its-sustainability-6153951.html,DUYS_w5E9jMCBOhIFBlRsFbDJiE1,,c,B1--L0BAxRVMBkKEaqCQy_GjBOBFHp,moneycontrol.com, [_fbp] => fb.1.1604982122386.774030085 [_ga] => GA1.1.1898467179.1604982121 [_ga_4S48PBY299] => GS1.1.1606274770.18.1.1606275080.0 [_cb_svref] => https://www.google.com/ [_gid] => GA1.2.341417104.1606262226 [_cb] => CX0FCdCsKBC0DXZ2WV [_chartbeat2] => .1604982122513.1606275080997.1111000000000001.B16AL6D7tzvABc8ng-CGSuxWBanTfA.7 [stocks] => |Max.Financial_MI~1|HUL_HL~1|Colgate_CPI~35|Reliance.Power_RP~27| [OB-USER-TOKEN] => c3495712-254e-4a3a-b499-2bf5f9c2aa6b [dfp_cookie_article] => Y1 [PHPSESSID] => 9upgel9p79nepn3l6cg65ette1 [_cb_ls] => 1 [_gcl_au] => 1.1.1081953147.1604982121 [A18ID] => 1604982120874.837947 ) 1
To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:
What's included: