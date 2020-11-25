PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion
  
  Array
(
    [_chartbeat5] => 354,702,/news/business/,https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/opinion/falling-solar-tariff-and-its-sustainability-6153951.html,DUYS_w5E9jMCBOhIFBlRsFbDJiE1,,c,B1--L0BAxRVMBkKEaqCQy_GjBOBFHp,moneycontrol.com,
    [_fbp] => fb.1.1604982122386.774030085
    [_ga] => GA1.1.1898467179.1604982121
    [_ga_4S48PBY299] => GS1.1.1606274770.18.1.1606275080.0
    [_cb_svref] => https://www.google.com/
    [_gid] => GA1.2.341417104.1606262226
    [_cb] => CX0FCdCsKBC0DXZ2WV
    [_chartbeat2] => .1604982122513.1606275080997.1111000000000001.B16AL6D7tzvABc8ng-CGSuxWBanTfA.7
    [stocks] => |Max.Financial_MI~1|HUL_HL~1|Colgate_CPI~35|Reliance.Power_RP~27|
    [OB-USER-TOKEN] => c3495712-254e-4a3a-b499-2bf5f9c2aa6b
    [dfp_cookie_article] => Y1
    [PHPSESSID] => 9upgel9p79nepn3l6cg65ette1
    [_cb_ls] => 1
    [_gcl_au] => 1.1.1081953147.1604982121
    [A18ID] => 1604982120874.837947
)
1
Last Updated Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Falling solar tariff and its sustainability

Record bid of Rs 2 per unit is predicated on factors that are unique to the projects and masks hurdles to renewable energy auction

Abhijit Kumar Dutta

To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:

  • Already a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber?
    Login now »
    Or
    Open in App
  • Not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:

What's included:

  • Ad free experience across Platforms
  • 230+ exclusive stories per month
  • Sharpest Opinions & Actionable Insights
  • Exclusive Research & Expert Technical Analysis
  • Daily Newsletter
  • 20+ Technical Picks every week
  • Recovery Tracker
  • Exclusive webinars on varied topics
  • Weekly wrap up and much more!!!
Subscribe to PRO and get unlimited access to premium content at Rs.33/- per month. Use code SUPERPRO