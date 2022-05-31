El-Erian writes: Private equity cannot avoid the reckoning in markets

May 31, 2022 / 12:21 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

genuinely attractive value will be restored to private and public markets. The process of doing so, however, is likely to be as bumpy

At a conference of investment professionals I recently attended, several private equity funds argued with considerable vigour that this year’s large losses in public markets would drive even more investors their way. They were confident that their asset class would avoid the reckoning that stocks and bonds have been exposed to this year because they were structurally immunised against disruptive changes in the investment landscape. I fear that this may prove to be too much bravado and misplaced self-confidence. Both the...