MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

COVID didn’t kill cities. Why was that prophecy so alluring?

Defying doomsayers, the city survives. And yet so does the belief it will fall next time

New York Times
July 13, 2021 / 06:31 PM IST
COVID didn’t kill cities. Why was that prophecy so alluring?

(Image: AP)

Emily Badger From the moment U.S. coronavirus cases emerged in the Seattle area and then devastated New York City last spring, sweeping predictions about the future of city life followed. Density was done for. An exodus to the suburbs and small towns would ensue. Transit would become obsolete. The appeal of a yard and a home office would trump demand for bustling urban spaces. And Zoom would replace the in-person connections that give big cities their economic might. The pandemic promised...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Some light visible at the end of the macro tunnel

    Jul 13, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Macros turn it on, Wabco’s halo, Finolex’s growth pitch, IT's ‘green’ stripes, Biocon trouble for SEBI, ECB turns a new chapter, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers