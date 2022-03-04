Can startups solve India’s quality jobs problem?

StartUp | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

There is no disputing that startups have justifiably earned their spot as the flavour of the season in India. India has seen a remarkable explosion in the number of startups. Practically unheard of in the startup landscape a little over a decade ago, India today is the third biggest startup ecosystem in the world, with more than 50,000 recognised startups, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the nodal ministry tasked with shepherding India’s ambitious...