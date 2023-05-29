Aavin vs Amul: Cooperative competition on display 

One concern that has been raised as a result of the present controversies is that any attempt to limit competition between apex cooperatives will limit choices for the consumer

Tamil Nadu has requested New Delhi to ensure that the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the Amul brand, stops milk procurement in the state. This is so that the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation which owns the Aavin brand does not face a competitive challenge from the country’s leading milk cooperative. GCMMF is planning to set up chilling centres and processing plants in the state as part of its agenda to have a substantial presence...