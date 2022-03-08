English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsInterview

    Women's Day: Writing is like breathing for me. I have to do it, says Andaleeb Wajid

    The author who has published 33 books says that the secret to writing is commitment and crazy hard work.

    Chetana Divya Vasudev
    March 08, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
    Andaleeb Wajid's recent novels All Drama No Queen and Mirror, Mirror were published by Penguin Random House and Duckbill respectively in 2021.

    Andaleeb Wajid's recent novels All Drama No Queen and Mirror, Mirror were published by Penguin Random House and Duckbill respectively in 2021.


    Andaleeb Wajid is a hybrid author, having published 33 novels in the past 12 years. Andaleeb enjoys writing in a number of different genres such as young adult, romance, and horror. Andaleeb's recent novels All Drama No Queen and Mirror, Mirror were published by Penguin Random House and Duckbill respectively in 2021. She has an upcoming YA novel with Harper Collins.

    The first book you remember reading

    An illustrated book called Ranga the Rat

    Your hands-down favourite writer
    Lisa Jewell
    A genre you're partial to

    Crime fiction




    A book you outgrew and grew into again 

    A Court of Thorns and Roses


    A classic you'd like to have written 

    The Mill on the Floss

    An author you want to meet on the other side 

    TS Eliot

    Close

    Related stories


    As you work, you listen to 

    Nothing. I can't concentrate if I listen to music.


    The book(s) you've gifted most 

    Crumb - by Saee Koranne Khandekar


    Your personal mad tea party guests, and the food you'd serve. 

    My writer friends Apeksha and Shilpa, and lots of chocolate.


    Ever fallen in love with a character? Whom? 

    Nope.


    The book with your favourite food descriptions. 

    Chocolat


    On writing during the pandemic...

    Found it to be something that had to be done for my mental health


    On what keeps you writing 

    Writing is like breathing for me. I have to do it.


    A book-based movie you liked better than the book 

    Ready Player One


    A woman or girl you wish had got a different ending 

    Maggie Tulliver from Mill on the Floss


    The secret to being a prolific writer

    Commitment and crazy hard work


    Tips on self-publishing and what makes it worth it 

    Write, edit, publish and then repeat all over. It's the only way to make it work. What makes it worth it is the satisfaction of telling a good story and having readers read it soon enough.

    Chetana Divya Vasudev
    Tags: #children's literature #Women's Day
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 11:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.