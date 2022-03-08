Women's Day: Writing is like breathing for me. I have to do it, says Andaleeb Wajid

Andaleeb Wajid's recent novels All Drama No Queen and Mirror, Mirror were published by Penguin Random House and Duckbill respectively in 2021.

Andaleeb Wajid is a hybrid author, having published 33 novels in the past 12 years. Andaleeb enjoys writing in a number of different genres such as young adult, romance, and horror. Andaleeb's recent novels All Drama No Queen and Mirror, Mirror were published by Penguin Random House and Duckbill respectively in 2021. She has an upcoming YA novel with Harper Collins.

The first book you remember reading



A genre you're partial to

Crime fiction



A book you outgrew and grew into again

An illustrated book calledLisa Jewell

A Court of Thorns and Roses

A classic you'd like to have written

The Mill on the Floss An author you want to meet on the other side

As you work, you listen to

Nothing. I can't concentrate if I listen to music.



The book(s) you've gifted most

Crumb - by Saee Koranne Khandekar



Your personal mad tea party guests, and the food you'd serve.

My writer friends Apeksha and Shilpa, and lots of chocolate.



Ever fallen in love with a character? Whom?

Nope.

The book with your favourite food descriptions.

Chocolat



On writing during the pandemic...

Found it to be something that had to be done for my mental health



On what keeps you writing

Writing is like breathing for me. I have to do it.



A book-based movie you liked better than the book

Ready Player One

A woman or girl you wish had got a different ending

Maggie Tulliver from Mill on the Floss



The secret to being a prolific writer

Commitment and crazy hard work



Tips on self-publishing and what makes it worth it

Write, edit, publish and then repeat all over. It's the only way to make it work. What makes it worth it is the satisfaction of telling a good story and having readers read it soon enough.