Yogi Adityanath hits out at opposition for asking PM Modi's caste

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said May 16 that by asking the caste of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition is plotting to weaken the country.

Training guns at the Congress, he said the party ignored farmers, soldiers and the youth during the UPA regime.

Adityanath said due to foreign policy of the Modi-led dispensation at the Centre, India is globally known for its power.

"Now the terrorists are also aware of the fact that because of the stringent rules, they cannot even think of harming our country," he said.

The chief minister said the BJP is committed towards the development of the country and in the last five years, the party has worked for the marginalised sections of society.

"By asking the caste of Modi, the opposition is plotting to weaken the country. The PM has extended the benefits of government schemes like concrete houses, gas, electricity and toilets, etc. to crore of poor families without any discrimination," he said.

Before the last phase of polling in the state, Adityanath addressed two rallies in Gehmar of Ghazipur and Gulhariya of Pipraich on Thursday.

"SP-BSP goons were occupying the land during their government's tenure but when we came in power, we freed the land and opened hospitals, cow shelters and leased out the remaining land to the poor," he claimed.

"Gorakhpur fertilizer factory, which is going to start soon, will not only create job opportunities for the youth but farmers will get benefited too," Adityanath said.