App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yogi Adityanath hits out at opposition for asking PM Modi's caste

Adityanath said due to foreign policy of the Modi-led dispensation at the Centre, India is globally known for its power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said May 16 that by asking the caste of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition is plotting to weaken the country.

Training guns at the Congress, he said the party ignored farmers, soldiers and the youth during the UPA regime.

Adityanath said due to foreign policy of the Modi-led dispensation at the Centre, India is globally known for its power.

"Now the terrorists are also aware of the fact that because of the stringent rules, they cannot even think of harming our country," he said.

related news

The chief minister said the BJP is committed towards the development of the country and in the last five years, the party has worked for the marginalised sections of society.

"By asking the caste of Modi, the opposition is plotting to weaken the country. The PM has extended the benefits of government schemes like concrete houses, gas, electricity and toilets, etc. to crore of poor families without any discrimination," he said.

Before the last phase of polling in the state, Adityanath addressed two rallies in Gehmar of Ghazipur and Gulhariya of Pipraich on Thursday.

"SP-BSP goons were occupying the land during their government's tenure but when we came in power, we freed the land and opened hospitals, cow shelters and leased out the remaining land to the poor," he claimed.

"Gorakhpur fertilizer factory, which is going to start soon, will not only create job opportunities for the youth but farmers will get benefited too," Adityanath said.
First Published on May 16, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Gorakhpur #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Yogi Adityanath

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looks elegantly bold in a Falguni and Shan ...

De De Pyaar De Mid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut who will dazzle on the ...

Exclusive: THIS is how Sushant Singh Rajput plans to rebrand himself i ...

Deepika Padukone touches down for Cannes, are you excited to see her r ...

Game of Thrones: Thousands of fans sign petition and demand remake of ...

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 31st birthday with close buddies and a ha ...

Team India: Anil Kumble had an idea to punish latecomers, but MS Dhoni ...

Kirron Kher turns Harley David Singh, enjoys a ‘geri’ in Chandigar ...

Naveen Patnaik Urges Rajnath Singh to Relax NDRF Norms to Fix Power Se ...

Madras High Court Reserves Orders on Haasan's Anticipatory Bail Plea

Mayawati, Akhilesh Step Up Attack on PM Modi in Varanasi Rally

National Security Guard Commandos Create History, Summit Mount Everest ...

Pakistan Considers Moving International Forums Against Acquittal of Sa ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Election Epicentre: Decoding Pulse Of The Final Phase Battles In Eater ...

Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Lookalike Spotted Campaigning for BJP Candida ...

India Condemns Drone Attacks Targeting Oil Installations in Saudi Arab ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally in Salempur Lok Sabha constituency ...

Gorakhpur Diary: A tough electoral battle, promise of jobs, better hos ...

EXCLUSIVE: Dynasty politics is dangerous, BJP will emerge victorious w ...

Pragya Singh Thakur calls Godse 'patriot', BJP 'doesn't agree' with he ...

RBI asks NBFCs with assets size of over Rs 50 billion to appoint chief ...

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat Cisco, Walmart earnings

Markets under Modi government: Only 5 Nifty stocks gave negative retur ...

General sense is that we will get an NDA government, says Rajeev Malik ...

Specialty chemicals sector likely to report double-digit growth for lo ...

Election Commission's decision to use Article 324 in West Bengal sever ...

Game of Thrones: From seasons 1-8, best scenes featuring Cersei Lannis ...

Madras HC's suggestion on excluding consensual sex between people olde ...

Poco F1, Honor Play and more: Gaming phones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG M ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May loses popularity in Maidenhea ...

Economic slowdown: Why there will be no honeymoon period, no scope for ...

With no waste disposal plan, India’s solar power programme may lead ...

Free Solo: How rock climber Alex Honnold scaled the 3,000-feet-high ve ...

Premier League: Manchester City, United and Liverpool among clubs set ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.