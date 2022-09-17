What is ULIP that government will create under the National Logistics Policy?

The central government will create a Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) under the National Logistics Policy.

ULIP will integrate seven ministries, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on one platform to provide logistics companies with information about cargo movement in the country.

The government will integrate around 17 digital systems from the seven ministries on ULIP.

Out of the 17 systems till now 12 systems have been integrated under ULIP and only one system each from the Ports and Shipping ministry and one from the Finance Ministry are left to be integrated.

The government has also integrated data from the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation into ULIP.

Furthermore, discussions are underway to integrate the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Digilocker into ULIP.

ULIP will be used for inventory management, digitized document generation & exchange, track & trace, grievance redressal, risk-based import clearance, and ease of cargo movement in India, the government said.

The government will also hire different third-party companies for the development, operation, and maintenance of ULIP.

The ULI platform will provide logistics companies, importers, and exporters data on their cargo movement across the country and will also help provide cargo movement clearances