Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram top NITI Aayog's healthcare list

Two districts from Tamil Nadu - Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram -have got the maximum scores on health and nutrition in NITI Aayog's 2018 ranking of Aspirational Districts. Both districts got scores of about 58 percent.



Sound health translates to sound development! Better performing 5 #AspirationalDistricts in Health, infused with the spirit of #CompetitiveFederalism, aiming higher. See the full Baseline Rankings here: https://t.co/aDmDwBUoTp#NayiNITINayiDishaNayaBharatpic.twitter.com/ztZlTUMhIk

The other districts that are part of the 'Better 20' under health and nutrition are Korba in Chhattisgarh, West Sikkim, and Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir.

Bhupalpally (Warangal) and Asifabad (Adilabad), both districts from Telangana, ranked 100 and 101, respectively. Both districts received extremely low scores of about 18 percent on health and nutrition.

Other districts that were part of the 'Bottom 20' include Darrang in Assam, Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh and Baran in Rajasthan.



For these bottom-ranked #AspirationalDistricts, it is time to realise that quality #Healthcare is key to the progress of their Districts. See the full Baseline Rankings here: https://t.co/aDmDwBUoTp#NayiNITINayiDishaNayaBharat#CompetitiveFederalismpic.twitter.com/k8zPNOEpTS — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) March 31, 2018

NITI Aayog's Aspirational Districts Programme monitors growth and development of 101 districts. The baseline ranking for 2018 took into account five sectors: health and nutrition, agriculture and water resources, education, financial inclusion and skill development, and basic infrastructure.

Maximum weightage is given to the health and nutrition and education sectors. Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh topped the overall baseline ranking for 2018, followed by Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh. Mewat in Haryana was at rank 101, just after Asifabad in Telangana.